Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The 1.9 Million Reasons the BOE Will Echo Fed’s Rate Patience

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Bank of England officials who favor patience on scaling back stimulus will likely dominate the policy discussion this week, with risks to the labor market recovery outweighing a surge in inflation. With...

au.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Michael Saunders
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Boe#Economic Stimulus#New Economy#Boe#Will Echo Fed#The New Economy Daily#Bank Of England#Federal Reserve Chair#Mpc#Rbc Europe Ltd#Bloomberg Economics#Niesr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessInternational Business Times

Bank Of England Sees Inflation Surging But Keeps Stimulus

The Bank of England predicted the UK annual inflation rate to continue surging this year as pandemic-hit economies reopen, but kept its record-low interest rate and emergency stimulus intact. The BoE warned, however, that some "modest tightening" of its monetary policy could be necessary in the future as it forecast...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Bank of England sets out plans to wean UK economy off stimulus

LONDON (Aug 5): The Bank of England set out how it would ease the economy off the huge support provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and said a "modest" tightening of policy lay ahead, but it kept its stimulus at full speed despite a jump in inflation. Only one of the...
Business101 WIXX

Bank of England keeps stimulus but signals future tightening

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday but gave fresh clues as to how it would start weaning the economy off pandemic support. The Bank said notably that it...
MarketsForexTV.com

Fed Tapering and BOE to Direct Markets, NFP Eyed

BoE decided to leave the policy rate at 0.1%. The rise of the delta variant won’t hurt the economy. Fed taper talks boosted the USD. The US dollar has gained a boost from many Fed speakers who have talked up tapering, while the Bank of England has decided to keep its policy rate unchanged. BoE … Continued.
Businessinvesting.com

Wall Street muted on jobs growth as inflation, Delta fears weigh

BOSTON (Reuters) -A positive jobs report spurred Wall Street to push some stocks and Treasuries higher on Friday, but investor optimism was tempered by looming inflation, a potential decline in Federal Reserve stimulus and the coronavirus' Delta variant. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs in July after rising 938,000 in...
Businessrock947.com

Fed’s Clarida backs raising interest rates in 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should be in the position to begin raising interest rates in 2023, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday, as he predicted the U.S. economy remains on track to meet the central bank’s employment and inflation goals. “I believe that these … necessary...
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Rate Eyes Payrolls and Fed after BoE Hints at 2022 Rate Rise

- GBP/USD buoyant above 1.39 following BoE guidance. - May gain resilience to USD strength on UK rate outlook. - But July job report may have implications for Fed policy. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3805-1.3832. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yuan eases ahead of U.S. jobs data, market focuses on Fed and PBOC stances

SHANGHAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased slightly against a firmer dollar on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session that could affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory and fuel volatility in currency markets. The dollar was supported in the lead up to the data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar, 66 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4691. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4643 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. The yuan has been stuck in a very thin range of less than 150 pips around 6.46 per dollar this week and is set to wrap up almost flat against the dollar, as investors continued to wait for clearer policy guidance, traders said. "The dollar is still likely to guide the yuan's movements in the short term," said a trader at a Chinese bank, referring to possible volatility in the dollar prompted by the U.S. payrolls. Traders are also monitoring the widening spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in China and government containment measures, clues on Beijing's policy stance from China's monthly benchmark lending rate fixing on Aug. 20, and Fed comments on possible timing of tapering at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month. "We maintain our expectation that the U.S. Fed will be ready to give advance notice on tapering at their Jackson Hole Retreat on 27-28 August or at the next FOMC meeting on 23 September," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ, said in a note. "This will likely be followed by the announcement of a taper programme around the end of the year." Many market analysts and economists said the timing of Fed tapering could be critical as that could allow the PBOC to ease its monetary policy to prop up the economy without triggering too much fluctuations in the yuan. Meanwhile, Beijing's recent regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has added to a complicated picture of Chinese economic policy, amid a combination of debt deleveraging and monetary easing bias, said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "The overarching point is that there is a shifting balance of risks on the renminbi towards a less positive outlook, even as important fundamental tailwinds remain," Tan said. "We currently have a year-end forecast of USD/CNY 6.40, and that should be nudged higher to 6.45 in recognition of the shifting balance of risks." By midday, the global dollar index rose to 92.356 from the previous close of 92.267, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4624 per dollar. The yuan market at 0404 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4625 6.4691 0.10% Spot yuan 6.4643 6.461 -0.05% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.99% Spot change since 2005 28.03% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.46 98.43 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.356 92.267 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4624 0.03% * Offshore 6.6347 -2.60% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessFXStreet.com

Pound posts modest gains as BoE outlines tightening plans

Sterling eked out modest gains versus its major peers after the Bank of England laid out cautious plans to tighten monetary policy on Thursday. As expected, there was no immediate change in policy from the BoE. The vote on interest rates was once again unanimous and only one MPC member, Michael Saunders, voted in favour of a reduction in the size of the bank’s quantitative easing programme. The growth forecast for this year was left unchanged, despite the modest downside risks posed by the delayed reopening and ongoing ‘pandemic. We actually think that fears surrounding the latter are perhaps slightly overblown and that the actual impact from the mass isolation orders will be rather minimal - the UK government has already tweaked the technology to minimise disruption.
Currenciesinvesting.com

Pound Gains Against Dollar as BoE Reins in Bond Tapering Threshold

Investing.com – The pound jumped against the dollar Thursday, after the Bank of England left interest rates steady, but signaled its warming up to the idea of tightening monetary policy as the central bank reined in its threshold to begin the tapering of bonds purchases. GBP/USD rose 0.30% to $1.3927.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields rise off lows after Fed's Clarida backs rate expectations

(Updates market activity, Fed comments, ISM data) By Ross Kerber Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields bounced higher on Wednesday after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official backed expectations for higher interest rates, shifting traders' focus away from a disappointing payroll report. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.3 basis points at 1.207% in late-morning trading. It previously touched 1.127%, its lowest since February. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 102 basis points, about 2 basis points lower than Tuesday's close. Yields rose as Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida spoke at an online economic event. Clarida said he could envision a taper in bond purchases later this year, and that the U.S. economy is on track to meet hurdles the central bank has set for raising interest rates. Clarida also said he was surprised by how much global government bond yields have fallen, but said he does not think the decline was driven by lower inflation expectations. Data from the Institute for Supply Management also beat forecasts. The reports set a new tone for the day, which began with yields depressed after the Treasury Department said it is considering reductions in issuance. Separately, U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in July. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.144% after setting a record low of -1.216% before Clarida spoke. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.36%, slightly lower than on Tuesday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up a basis point at 0.1841%. August 4 Wednesday 11:07AM New York / 1507 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-226/256 0.1841 0.010 Three-year note 100-24/256 0.3429 0.024 Five-year note 99-182/256 0.6841 0.033 Seven-year note 100-32/256 0.9814 0.034 10-year note 103-216/256 1.207 0.033 20-year bond 107-232/256 1.7742 0.017 30-year bond 111-116/256 1.8715 0.021 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.00 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.50 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)
Businesskitco.com

Dollar holds gains after Fed comments, sterling ticks up after BoE

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve led markets to move forward the likely timing of a policy tightening. Sterling ticked slightly higher after the Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme...
Economyfa-mag.com

Oaktree's Marks Says Fed Should 'Let Rates Float Back Up'

Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, says it’s time for the Federal Reserve to consider raising interest rates before it is too late. “We’re in an everything bubble,” Marks said in a Thursday interview with Bloomberg TV’s Erik Schatzker. “I don’t say today, but let’s not miss the opportunity to let the rates float back up,”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FACTBOX-BoE's key signals on bond-buying, inflation and rates

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged and held its benchmark interest rate at a historic low of 0.1% on Thursday as it maintained its full support to help Britain’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the BoE signalled...
Businessactionforex.com

(BOE) Bank Rate Maintained at 0.1%

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) sets monetary policy to meet the 2% inflation target, and in a way that helps to sustain growth and employment. At its meeting ending on 4 August 2021, the Committee judged that the existing stance of monetary policy remained appropriate. The MPC voted unanimously to maintain Bank Rate at 0.1%. The Committee voted unanimously for the Bank of England to maintain the stock of sterling non-financial investment-grade corporate bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, at £20 billion. The Committee voted by a majority of 7-1 for the Bank of England to continue with its existing programme of UK government bond purchases, financed by the issuance of central bank reserves, maintaining the target for the stock of these government bond purchases at £875 billion and so the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bank of England Keeps Policy Unchanged, Warns of ‘More Pronounced' Period of Inflation

LONDON — The Bank of England left its monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, but warned of a more pronounced period of above-target inflation in the near term. Policymakers unanimously decided to keep the Bank's main lending rate at a historic low of 0.1%, where it has been since March 2020, and voted 7-1 to maintain the quantitative easing program at £895 billion ($1.25 trillion).

Comments / 0

Community Policy