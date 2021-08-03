Cancel
Sixers to waive George Hill, opting not to pick up his full $10M salary

By Dave Early
libertyballers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sixers traded big man Tony Bradley and future second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 for George Hill back in March. It was a premium price they paid for Hill, who was out at the time with a thumb injury, but it did seem worth it because of his playoff resume and ability to play off the ball next to a player like Ben Simmons, or on with reserve units. So it was a bit surprising that Hill didn’t play much with the team’s starters. And it’s also a bit surprising he’s being waived, despite struggling in the playoffs.

