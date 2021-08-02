Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

State Water Officials Preparing To Make Emergency Cutbacks To Growers And Ranchers

Posted by 
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebvPH_0bG0DblP00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The trickle-down effect from our devastating drought has farmers warning consumers that they should brace themselves.

New rules are likely to go in place Tuesday telling farmers they can’t pump– out of local rivers. What could that mean?

As California’s drought worsens, state water officials are preparing to take emergency action to conserve.

“It was a very dry winter and not all water rights are going to be satisfied this year,” said Chris Scheuring with the California Farm Bureau Federation.

He says growers and ranchers will be the hardest hit.

“The widest swath of the state’s farmland is potentially at issue here,” he said.

If passed, the emergency regulations would restrict pumping water out of the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers and their tributaries. The goal is to protect downstream water quality and flow requirements. The rules could even impact some senior water rights holders — those whose claims date back to the early 1900s.

“It’s a more severe curtailment action than we have seen in a long time, if ever,” said Scheuring.

Some farmers are switching to groundwater to help replace the dwindling river supplies. But for others, their fields could now dry up. California rice growers didn’t want to comment before the vote but say they’ve already taken 100,000 acres out of production this year — that’s 20-percent of their overall annual crop. And consumers could see the effects of the water cutbacks in stores soon.

“It could mean we are importing tomatoes when we would be growing them here. It could mean a reduced availability or greater price, all those sorts of ripple effects are sort of hard to predict” he said.

Many farmers expected these cuts would eventually come – but now there’s growing concern about another dry winter.

The real question is what happens to us all of us in California if next year is like this year.

If passed, the new regulations would take effect later this month. Under California law, anyone caught diverting water could face fines up to
$1,000 per day.

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Sacramento, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Water Supplies#Drought#Water Quality#Ranchers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Nevada StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Newsom Declares State Of Emergency In Placer, Nevada Counties Due To River Fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom On Thursday declared a stated of emergency for multiple counties ravaged by wildfires that have burned thousands of acres and forced thousands from their homes. The emergency proclamation is for Nevada and Placer counties, where the River Fire is burning, and Siskiyou County, where the Antelope Fire is burning. In the proclamation, Newsom said the conditions of and caused by both fires require more than a single local government to appropriately respond. The emergency proclamation will bring more resources to the impacted areas as fire crews continue to get a handle on the flames. Newsom also announced the state secured a FEMA grant to support the fight against the River Fire. More than 7,200 people were evacuated from their homes in Nevada (4,298) and Placer (3,000) counties, according to the California Office of Emergency Services. In Siskiyou County, 430 people have been forced from their homes. As of Thursday evening, more than 18,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders across eight counties battling wildfires.
Oroville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Lake Oroville Hydro Power Plant That Can Serve Up To 800,000 Homes Goes Offline Due To Drought

OROVILLE (CBS13) — Due to falling levels at Lake Oroville, one of California’s largest reservoirs, a hydroelectric power plant that can serve up to 800,000 homes has been taken offline as extreme drought conditions continue to impact the state. This is the first time the power plant has been taken offline due to a drought. Karla Nemeth, the director of the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), made the announcement in a statement Thursday, which read in part: “DWR anticipated this moment, and the state has planned for its loss in both water and grid management. We have been in regular communication...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

‘Feeling It In My Lungs’: Wildfire Smoke Chokes Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Smoky skies blanketed the Sacramento region as the Dixie Fire continues to spread. Treelines were camouflaged in grey in Dutch Flat and Alta as residents tried to limit their exposure. “This is bad, this is really bad,” explained Sandy Bell. The air quality in Bell’s neighborhood in Alta is one of the worst. The area is ranked as hazardous for anyone to breathe in, especially those with health conditions like Bell’s husband. “My husband just got out of the hospital a couple weeks ago from a heart attack, so he is wearing a mask inside the house and outside because he...
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Containment Grows Against River Fire, Some Evacuation Orders Lifted

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning near Colfax: 10:30 p.m. Firefighters made good progress on the River Fire Friday. According to Cal Fire, the acreage burned stayed at 2,600 into the night, while containment jumped again to 40%. There have been three reported injuries so far: one firefighter and two civilians. Additionally, Cal Fire said 88 structures have been destroyed in the fire, while another 20 were damaged. Cal Fire said 3,400 more structures are threatened. 7:25 p.m. More evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Friday evening as firefighters were able to mitigate the spread of the River Fire. According to Cal Fire,...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

No Vaccine, No Service: More Sacramento Businesses Add Vaccination Card Requirements For Customers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — No vaccine, no service. More Sacramento businesses are hopping on the trend and asking customers to show proof of vaccination at the door. Torch Club was among the first few businesses to ask for proof of vaccination to get inside. Now others, like Art Luna at Luna’s Cafe, are taking on the task, too. “It’s the responsible thing to do,” Luna said. Outside his cafe, a sign reads “no shirt, no shoes, no vax, no admittance.” That’s good for both his employees and his customers. “It encourages people to get vaccinated number one,” Luna said. “But number two – it protects...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Tree Trimming Companies Also Hit By Labor Shortage

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A lot of people are doing whatever they can to protect their homes in what has been a historic fire season, but finding a company to do the work may be challenging. Tree trimming companies say they’re having a hard time filling out their crews of climbers. With the labor shortage and people not being able to learn fast enough, many end up getting their training on the job. “There is no factory, no institution that is making tree climbers. The only way to have a tree climber is to hire one that has already been trained or train them yourself,” said a tree trimmer from TreeMax tree service who spoke to CBS13. California is one of a handful of states where a contractor license is required to climb, cut down, or trim trees. However, workers say another issue compounding the labor shortage is that there are only a handful of places in California to get certified statewide.
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Thousands Of Placer County Students To Return To Class As Crews Continue Battle Against River Fire

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – As firefighters head back to the front lines of the River Fire, 4,100 students in the Placer Union School District are set to head back to class in just a few days. “All roads should be open and that means transportation services, food services, shouldn’t be impacted if schools are open,” said Dr. Jeff Tooker, deputy superintendent of educational services at the district. Tooker said he is looking at logistics when it comes to the first day of school at Colfax High School next Tuesday. “We do have ways to communicate with families via email and phone messages and...
California StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Dixie Fire Explodes By 100K Acres, Now 3rd Largest Wildfire In California History

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte, Plumas and Lassen counties: 7:19 p.m. That fast-growing Dixie Fire continued to spread Friday, now burning 434,813 acres. Containment has been sitting at 35% for a while, but Friday evening, that number dropped down to 21%, according to Cal Fire. There are still nearly 14,000 structures threatened by the fire, while 184 have been completely destroyed—including homes. 10:34 a.m. A host of new mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Lassen County. Residents in the following areas are now being told to leave: • Lassen National Forest south of Hwy 36 to the Lassen County...
Nevada County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

River Fire Grows To 2,400 Acres; Zero Containment Reported

COLFAX (CBS13) — The latest on the River Fire burning near Colfax: 10:46 a.m. The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services says a total of 4,298 residents in their area are under evacuation orders. Another 5,375 residents are under evacuation warnings. In Placer County, authorities say about 2,400 residents are under evacuation orders. 9:23 a.m. FEMA has authorized federal funds to help in the battle against the River Fire. The move provides federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs, the agency says. This includes expenses like field camps and equipment use for firefighters. Gov. Gavin Newsom says the officials have also activated the...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Prominent Non-Profit With Controversial Past In Line For $450,000 Sacramento City Grant

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A city of Sacramento-proposed $450,000 grant to a prominent non-profit is drawing scrutiny from city hall watchdogs. The non-profit, the Roberts Family Development Center, is still making payments to the state in a settlement over allegations of misuse of public funds. When asked how he would respond to anyone concerned about how the public’s money is spent, Roberts said, “A couple years ago, you might have had a reason to [be concerned], I don’t think you have that reason anymore.” The Sacramento city council is set to vote on a $450,000 grant to the Roberts Family Development Center on Del...
Plumas County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: 8 People Unaccounted For After Dixie Fire Runs Through Small Plumas County Town

PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say there were eight people in Plumas County who were unaccounted in the Dixie Fire as of Friday night. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says investigators had already been successful in located 16 additional people throughout the day, and are seeking the public’s help in locating those unaccounted for. The eight people are: Danny Sczenski of Greenville Jesus and Ella Gursasola of Greenville Matthew Henley of Greenville Glen Gallagher of Greenville Sally and Harold Brown of Crescent Mills Donna Shelton of Chester Anyone who may know where these people are should immediately call the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. The Dixie Fire grew exponentially Thursday and...
Roseville, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Roseville Residents To Be Required To Cut Back Water Use By 20 Percent

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A significant water conservation requirement is coming to Roseville as drought conditions get worse. On Tuesday, the City of Roseville announced that it would be requiring residents to reduce water use by 20 percent. The mandatory conservation requirement comes after the state urged people to voluntarily cut back their water use by 10 percent. Officials say the requirement was prompted by the outlook worsening on the supply at Folsom Lake and throughout California. “The drought situation is becoming more urgent. In these hot summer months, now is time for everyone to work together to conserve water for our community and our region,” said Sean Bigley, the city’s assistant director of water, in a statement. Residents are being urged to cut back on their landscape watering, with officials saying that it is the single most significant use water. When the conservation requirement goes into effect on Aug. 9, people will only be able to water their landscape three days a week. Then, come Sept. 1, that number will be reduced to two days a week. Officials say enforcement actions will begin on Aug. 15. Non-compliance could mean excessive water use charges.
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Colfax Homeowners Return To See What’s Left After River Fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — Colfax residents described escaping the River Fire as flames pushed closer to their front doors. “I’m coming out and the big tree right there that was full of flames,” Jesse Bandy said. He and his grandmother Denise Clark got out fast with the rest of their family as the fire exploded in size since its start on Wednesday. Bandy’s home survived but Clark’s didn’t. “My trailer is completely gone, but my son’s house is totally OK. I mean, it’s got damage. We will have to figure that out, but you know,” Clark said. Crews have made progress from up above with...
Placer County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

River Fire Evacuees Await The Return Back Home

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Thousands of people remain under mandatory evacuation orders in Placer and Nevada counties as crews continue to battle the flames of the River Fire. It’s consumed more than 80 structures and damaged many more. People in evacuation warning zones have the chance to return home, but those under mandatory evacuation orders are still waiting. Sandra Milanello is one of them. Her family found refuge in their mobile home days after abandoning everything. “It’s hard to drive away from your house, and wonder if you’re ever going to see it again,” Milanello said. The entire Red Cross evacuation center at Bear...
California StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Dixie Fire Now 6th Largest Wildfire In California History; Evacuation Warnings Issued In Lassen County

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13/AP) — The latest on the Dixie Fire impacting Butte, Plumas and Lassen counties: 7:55 p.m. The Dixie Fire has grown by nearly 40,000 more acres since Thursday morning, now being reported by Cal Fire as 361,812 acres in size. Containment was still at just 35%, the agency said in a Thursday evening press conference. More than 5,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which has ravaged Butte, Plumas and now Lassen counties, forcing thousands of residents from both areas from their homes. Mop ups of Highway 70 and Butte Road are being performed, Cal Fire said. There was also significant fire growth...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

New ‘Delta Plus’ COVID Variant Detected In San Francisco Bay Area: ‘It’s At Least As Bad’ As Original

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KPIX-TV) — As the Delta variant of the coronavirus fuels an ongoing COVID wave, Bay Area health experts are keeping a close eye on yet another variant: Delta Plus. “We believe that it’s at least as bad as Delta,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California San Francisco. “We don’t know if it’s even worse than Delta yet. When I say worse we think about number one: is it more transmissible? Number two, does it evade vaccines? And, number three, does it make you sicker?” The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has detected...
Chester, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Thousands Evacuated As Dixie Fire Leaves Devastating Path Of Destruction

CHESTER (CBS13) — Thousands of people have now been evacuated as the Dixie Fire continues to burn in multiple Northern California counties. The historic gold rush town of Greenville in Plumas County burned to the ground this week and the town of Chester along Lake Almanor was one of several areas completely evacuated as crews moved in to mitigate the spread of the wildland blaze. “I just can’t see not being here,” said Dawn Rocha, who lives in Chester. The town of 2,000 was turned ghost as fire inched closer to its main street. Rocha and her family evacuated immediately. We met the mom...
Colfax, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Following The Firefight: Crews Hope To Make Good Progress On The River Fire

COLFAX (CBS13) — A day after the River Fire sparked in Nevada and Placer counties, firefighters feel they’ve made good progress on the flames. Few active flames could be seen, but charred trees and grass were abundant. Crackling flames on smoldering trees were among the sights near the Chicago Park area in Nevada County. The historic general store and school were both still standing. But not far away, what looks to have been a home was diminished to rubble and a nearby truck was left torched. Sights like this are rare for the community. “It was really close,” said Linda Hartman, calling it...
Grass Valley, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley Resident Defends Home From River Fire With Water Stored On Property

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters battling the River Fire were thankful the winds calmed down Thursday allowing them to get a handle on the blaze. Instead, we were seeing the damage the fire left behind with flames still lingering in the rubble. House after house was destroyed in a Grass Valley neighborhood off Meyer Road. “It was a cross between Apocalypse Now and The Wizard of Oz,” said homeowner Eric Gibbs. “There was propane tanks blowing up left and right.” Gibbs was one of the only neighbors who stayed behind to protect his home—fighting flames on his own with 2,000 gallons of water...
San Andreas, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Maggie The African Elephant In Care Of San Andreas Wildlife Sanctuary Dies At 41

SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) — Maggie, an African elephant who has called the Performing Animal Welfare Society wildlife sanctuary in San Andreas home for nearly 14 years, has died. The wildlife sanctuary says Maggie passed away on Tuesday beneath her favorite oak tree. Born originally in Zimbabwe, the 41-year-old elephant was captured as a calf – possibly during an elephant cull. She eventually ended up in the care of the Alaska Zoo in 1983 and lived there until 2007.  PAWS took Maggie in – with TV host Bob Barker fully paying for flying the elephant down from Alaska to California. Barker also fully funded Maggie’s care for several years, PAWS said. Maggie suffered from significant arthritis and dental disease her whole life. While African elephants can often live up to 65 years old in the wild, PAWS says the median life expectancy for them in captivity is only 38.1 years. Seven other elephants still call the PAWS sanctuary home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy