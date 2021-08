There will, as sure as night follows day, be a film made about how Tom Daley brought his life to its ultimate fulfilment here at a deserted Tokyo diving pool. Given that his husband, Dustin Lance Black, is an Oscar-winning writer, he has a ready-made candidate to produce the screenplay. A Hollywood statuette and now an Olympic gold medal: the couple are not exactly devoid of distinctions with which to decorate their London flat. It was at Black’s instigation that Daley agreed to throw himself into one final tilt at Games story. Neither could have guessed that the plan would culminate as exquisitely as this.