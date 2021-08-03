Tomomi Nishikubo’s Bike Pentathlon is Pretty Fun!

Things can great pretty twisted out in the middle of nowhere, especially if a person isn’t ready to face up to the facts of the world they live in and act accordingly. But then again, living in isolation, with no children and only sheep around for company, it does feel as though twisted would be par for the course since there’s no way of knowing how the environment, the company, or lack of it, and any other factors would affect a human being. But when a childless couple decides to raise an unnatural lamb they find in their sheep barn things start to happen that they don’t fully comprehend. From the looks of things a large group of sheep begins to follow them about, and almost appear to be intent on the lamb. From the start of the trailer to the end one can get the kind of vibe that tells them that eventually, there will be trouble of some sort. It’s vague to the point of thinking that it might not be that bad, but as the trailer goes along it gives off almost the same feeling as The Witch, but with obvious differences for equally obvious reasons.