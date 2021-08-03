The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, August 3

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with an unlikely move for former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey this summer. The 30-year-old's current club Juventus are keen to offload him in the summer, due to his massive wages, reported to be in the region of £250,000 a week. Arsenal have been rumoured to be contemplating a swoop to bring the Welshman home, but latest reports claim he could be even be a target for the other side in north London.