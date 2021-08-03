The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, August 3
Fresh off their Gold Cup win over the weekend, the USMNT really nailed the brief on winning a trophy in Las Vegas. Moving on to Tottenham’s actual manager, the club’s social media team have officially moved on to the content phase where we get to know Nuno Espírito Santo. Last week, the club shared a series of videos that has him answering some very important questions. He seems pretty likable, honestly.cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com
Comments / 0