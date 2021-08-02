Cancel
Visa (V) Option Traders Unimpressed With Earnings Beat

By Gordon Scott
Investopedia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Visa Inc. (V) reported that it had handily beat analysts' expectations for its fiscal third quarter earnings results, option traders are taking actions that imply they think the share price will drift lower in the future. Considering the big earnings beat, this may come as a surprise; however, the Visa share price fell 1.6% the day after the report came out. Visa reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 and revenue of $6.13 billion, against analyst predictions calling for EPS of $1.35 and revenue of $5.86 billion. Before the announcement, investors had bid up the share price of Visa, with a large number of call options in the open interest.

