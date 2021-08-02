Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings show gets a Prime Video release date

The Amazon Prime series based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings will premiere on September 2nd, 2022 on the streaming platform. According to a release from Amazon Prime Video, filming for the currently untitled series wrapped in New Zealand on Monday. It marks the first major adaptation of Tolkien’s books since the Peter Jackson franchise starring Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and later Martin Freeman in The Hobbit prequel films. The new series will take place thousands of years before the events of both The Hobbit and The Lords of the Rings. The ensemble cast for the Amazon Prime series includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. The series is led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who also served as executive producers alongside Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado, co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip, director Charlotte Brändström, and producer Christopher Newman.