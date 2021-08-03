Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found in Florida

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Ll8x_0bG0Aipr00
CORRECTION South Carolina Shooting

The suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel, authorities said.

A man and two women were killed in the shootings Monday around 3 p.m. inside a Greenwood County home just off U.S. Highway 25, Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

A child was also hurt in the shooting, but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911, Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood.

Jeffery David Powell, 36, was arrested at a hotel in Jacksonville Florida, deputies said in a statement early Tuesday morning.

Kelly told the newspaper that Powell flew to Florida on a commercial flight but didn't give details about how he got to the airport or what led to his arrest.

Deputies were still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Kelly said at a news conference Monday evening.

“There’s a relationship there, but we’re still trying to get some of those details on how they know each other," the sheriff said.

Powell has a charge of breach of trust of between $2,000 and $10,000 pending in Greenwood County and was convicted of domestic violence in both 2013 and 2014, according to court records.

Deputies did not say if Powell had a lawyer and they did not detail what charges he is facing in the shootings.

The names of the people killed have not been released by the Greenwood County Coroner's Office.

The shootings happened in a rural area about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south of Greenwood and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Greenville

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#S Carolina#Domestic Violence#Sheriff Dennis Kelly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Dallas, TXfox4news.com

Police: Man fatally shoots suspected car thief outside Dallas restaurant

DALLAS - Dallas police said the fatal shooting outside a restaurant Tuesday afternoon involved a man shooting another man who had stolen his car. This happened outside Beverley’s Bistro & Bar, just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The restaurant is located along Fitzhugh Avenue, near Cole Avenue in Oak Lawn. Responding...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS Sacramento

Woman Suspected Of Fatal Shooting In Sacramento Arrested In Texas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Texas authorities have arrested a woman suspected of fatally shooting another woman in Sacramento earlier this month. On July 2, just before 8:40 p.m., Sacramento police officers responded to the 400 block of 16th Street after getting the report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement. The suspect had already left the area before officers arrived. The victim died three days later. Detectives investigating the incident later identified the suspect as 36-year-old Arviel Robertson. She was reportedly arrested by another law enforcement agency in Nacogdoches, Texas. Robertson will be extradited to Sacramento and faces the charge of homicide. This incident remains under investigation and detectives are still seeking information regarding this incident, Police ask any witnesses with information regarding this investigation about the incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
Utica, NYWKTV

Utica police searching for suspect in fatal shooting on Rutger Street

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are looking for help locating a suspect in a murder that happened on Rutger Street in early July. The Major Crimes Unit has been searching for 20-year-old Nikyro Smith-Rucker, of Utica, regarding the fatal shooting of 56-year-old Gary McCorkle on July 3. Anyone with information...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC gang beef suspected in fatal Brooklyn shooting

The grieving mother of a Brooklyn man gunned down in an apparent gang-related clash said Saturday that she’d had a dream about being at her son’s funeral. “It’s a reality today,” she said while discussing her son Renaldo Joseph, who was shot dead on Bergen St. near Kingston Ave. in Crown Heights just before 4 a.m. Saturday. “He shot my son in the head,” the mom, who wished not to be named, ...
Tyler, TXKLTV

Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six days after his name was added to the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Most Wanted Fugitives List, the suspect in the May 13 fatal shooting of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger is now in custody, thanks to a joint effort by multiple law enforcement agencies. Dekevian...
Washington County, TXkwhi.com

SUSPECT IN FATAL WASHINGTON CO. SHOOTING OUT ON BOND

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak confirmed that Tru’Von Sweed posted $80,000 bond and was released from custody on Thursday, July 29th. Bond was set by County Court at Law Judge Eric Berg. Sweed, who was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, will be tried for murder, conspiracy to...
Burton, SCwtoc.com

UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting in Burton surrenders in Camden Co.

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Burton surrendered to police in Camden County. According to the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office, 29-year-old Delmar Sanders turned himself in to law enforcement authorities in Camden County Saturday night. Police say until his extradition hearing, Sanders will be held...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Police arrest suspect in connection to fatal shooting of 6-year-old DC resident

Law enforcement officials in Washington, D.C., have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl earlier this month. Marktwan Hargraves, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in the July 16 shooting of Nyiah Courtney, who was fatally struck while her mother, another woman, and two men suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Police Chief Robert Contee revealed during a Wednesday press conference, according to the DCist.
Denver, CODenver Post

Suspect in custody for fatal double-shooting in Denver

A suspect in a deadly double-shooting in Denver is in custody, according to police. Jakeob Voorhis, 22, was arrested Wednesday on a felony menacing warrant, police said in a news release. On Thursday, investigators connected Voorhis to a July 24 double-homicide at 4955 E. Donald Ave. and he’s now under investigation for two counts of first-degree murder.
Texas StatePosted by
SCDNReports

Texas Cop Charged With Shooting Murder Suspect

Texas state news by Ken Fulton, Texas Crime and Justice Reporter. A Texas police officer is in big trouble after he ignored orders to use a bean bag gun and instead opened fire on a knife-wielding murder suspect with a shotgun. His police department says the subject made threats but Texas Rangers beg to differ, saying that the knife-wielding suspect posed no threat after being repeatedly pelted with beanbags.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Charleston Police seek man suspected in fatal Stockton Street shooting

Police are searching for a Kanawha County man suspected in the shooting death of a Charleston woman Monday on the city’s West Side. Christopher Neil Smith, 38, of Charleston, fled the 800 block of Stockton Street on foot around 12:15 p.m., after shooting two people sitting on a home’s rear porch, Charleston Police Lt. Tony Hazelett wrote in a news release. Police say Smith approached the enclosed porch, then “got into an altercation over alleged stolen property” before pulling a firearm and shooting both individuals.
Bronx, NYNew York Post

Cops bust second suspect in fatal shooting of lovestruck Bronx juror

Cops busted another suspect this week in the fatal shooting of a Bronx woman who once became smitten with a killer while serving as a juror at his trial, authorities said. Andrew Johnson, 28, was arrested Thursday for fatally shooting 29-year-old Katherine Diop and wounding her 31-year-old brother, cops said Friday.
Murfreesboro, TNWSMV

Police obtain warrant for Murfreesboro fatal shooting suspect

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have an arrest warrant on file for the fatal shooting at House of Hummas on Middle Tennessee Boulevard in April, according to Murfreesboro Police. Police said a warrant has been obtained against Apollo Shandale Cantrell, 26, for the fatal shooting of Bryall Webb on April...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Suspect Charged In Fatal Front Porch Shooting In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Bryce Ricardo-Marcell Jester, 32, of Detroit, has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on July 22. At around 5:35 p.m., the Detroit Police were dispatched to a home on the 19610 block of Revere St. in Detroit. They found the victim, Carlton Grenlee,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy