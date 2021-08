NEW ORLEANS, LA—The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority will be holding an online auction that includes around 110 vacant lots and structures across the city. In 1968, the state of Louisiana created the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA) to help revitalize underinvested areas around the City of New Orleans. For more than 50 years, NORA has served the citizens of New Orleans with projects such as the launch of its Green Program, returning blighted properties back into commerce, helped rebuild the community after Hurricane Katrina, and more.