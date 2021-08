In the summer of 1721 a deadly epidemic of smallpox besieged the city of Boston. An African slave named Onesimus told authorities that in his homeland they had discovered that they could fend off contagions by inoculating themselves with a specimen of fluid from an infected person. To many Bostonians this sounded like an outlandish idea. They feared it would spread smallpox all the more. And it was suggested by an African slave!