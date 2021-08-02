Cancel
Los Angeles Times

Brittney Reese wraps up her decorated career with silver in long jump

By Gary Klein
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p7AUA_0bG0AX4k00
Brittney Reese competes in the women’s long jump final at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Tuesday. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

TOKYO — Many times during her historic career, four-time Olympian Brittney Reese won long jump competitions on her final attempt.

Her ability to come up big had helped her collect 10 Olympic and world championship medals, including a gold medal at the 2012 London Games.

Reese was in position to win an Olympic gold again Tuesday. She led for much of the competition before Malaika Mihambo of Germany took the lead by leaping 22 feet 11¾ inches on her final jump.

Reese, 34, had a final chance to win, but she came up short at 22-10½ and won the silver medal in the final event of her career.

“I had a great career,” she said. “I had a great journey. I’m just blessed. I’ve been in this sport for 13 years, so to finish my career with a silver, I really can’t complain. ... I’m used to beating people on the sixth jump. And I got beat on the sixth jump, so kind of funny to end my career that way. “

Tara Davis, a former Agoura High standout, finished sixth in her first Olympics. Her longest jump covered 22 feet 5¼ inches.

Davis, 22, said she was “sad” after not living up to her own expectations.

“But it put some fuel to my fire,” she said. “I will be back, and I will win gold.”

Reese said she was retiring so that she can spend more time with her son.

The future of the sport, with athletes such as the 27-year-old Mihambo and Davis, is in good hands, Reese said. She was happy to have inspired the next generation.

“I was placed here to inspire,” she said, “and I did that in my career.”

Copyright © 1881-2021. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

