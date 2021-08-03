Cancel
The Independent

Ed Clancy pulls out of Tokyo Olympics team pursuit due to back injury and retires from Team GB

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy has announced his immediate retirement from the Great Britain team, with the 36-year-old withdrawing from the remainder of competition at the Tokyo Games.

Clancy was part of the British squad which posted the fourth fastest time in men’s team pursuit qualifying on Monday, keeping them in the frame to defend the title they have held since the Beijing Games in 2008, although they remained well off the pace set by world champions Denmark.

According to a statement from British Cycling Clancy made the decision “as a result of an ongoing back and sciatica issue”.

Clancy said: “I’m absolutely gutted that my Olympic career has ended this way, but it would be unfair of me to try to carry on now I have aggravated my back injury.

“Ultimately, I want the rest of the lads to build on the hard work we have done over the past year and a half and give them the best possible chance of making it on to the podium. I will be supporting them all the way.”

Alongside Ethan Vernon, Ethan Hayter and Ollie Wood, Clancy helped Britain clock a time of three minutes 47.507 seconds in qualifying on Monday, the first time they had ever gone under 3:50, but that was still more than two and a half seconds down on Denmark.

Speaking afterwards, Clancy sought to take the blame for a ragged finish to the run, unable to hold Hayter’s wheel on the final lap.

