Letter: Which is it?

Quad Cities Onlines
 4 days ago

I see in the paper that the governor is again refusing to issue a mask mandate, thumbing her nose at the CDC and anyone else that knows more about it than she does. She touts her "trust in Iowans to do the right thing". And yet, not too long ago she signed legislation that limits Iowans' ability to vote, ostensibly because Iowans cheat while casting votes, mailing votes and counting votes. So which is it, governor, do you trust or not? If you do, petition to withdraw the voting restrictions. If you don't, issue a mask mandate. You can't have it both ways.

qconline.com

Leavenworth, KSLeavenworth Times

LETTER: Disappointing letter

This letter is in response to Leavenworth Board of Education member Mike Carney’s unexpected and disappointing letter that appeared in this paper on Thursday. Mike Carney apparently took great umbrage to my guest column, despite the fact that it was clearly addressing the Lansing school district’s primary, which occurred last Tuesday. The fact that he had such a visceral reaction might indicate that he is guilty of holding some of the same objectionable views that voters in that school district roundly rejected Tuesday night, handing one incumbent a defeat and the other a distant sixth-place finish.
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: Try intervention

Why would Scott County officials propose more than doubling the size of the 18-bed juvenile detention facility when Iowa already has reached it’s cap of allowed beds in the state? In a Quad-City Times article, it stated that Iowa code puts a cap on the number of beds at 272, which we've already reached. And six beds in Eldora sit unlicensed because of the state cap. Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken has stood up against building a facility with more beds. Is he the only supervisor that can do math and figure out these beds are not needed?
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Biden fumbles response to border COVID-19 hypocrisy

Fox News Channel’s Peter Doocy asked an excellent question last night after President Joe Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s efforts to fight COVID-19: You just said there is no wall high enough and no ocean wide enough to protect us from the virus. So what is the thinking behind letting untested and unvaccinated migrants cross the southern border into U.S. cities in record numbers?
Quad Cities Onlines

Baltimore becomes latest US location requiring masks indoors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will become the latest U.S. city to return to indoor mask mandates as COVID-19 infection numbers rise, city leaders announced Thursday. Mayor Brandon Scott said indoor masking regulations will take effect Monday morning, giving businesses and citizens a few days to adjust. The indoor mask rules are mandated for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Quad Cities Onlines

'Behind-the-counter' birth control comes to Illinois in 2022. Here's what to know

PEORIA — Come January, women in Illinois will be able to walk into a pharmacy and purchase hormonal birth control without ever consulting a doctor. House Bill 135 was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on July 22, making Illinois one of a growing number of states in the U.S. with legislation allowing women to forgo a doctor's visit to get the pill, the patch or the ring in an effort to prevent pregnancy.
Quad Cities Onlines

Springfield considers regular testing, masking for unvaccinated city employees

Unvaccinated Springfield city employees could soon be required to test regularly for COVID-19 or wear a mask while working. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city's Office of Corporation Counsel is looking into the legality of requiring regular testing for city employees before drafting an ordinance. Similar rules have been implemented in other municipalities as a result of a country-wide resurgence in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
deseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Stimulus Check Update: New Payments Will Be Reaching Soon

While it seems pretty improbable that another stimulus check would be coming soon, most states have taken matters into their hands. Several states have been doing their best to make sure that the existing stimulus packages have been evenly distributed- with several states providing almost 200 billion dollars. This money...
Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.

