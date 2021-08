A man and six dogs were rescued after being stranded for nearly 12 hours along the coast near Point Reyes. The coast guard responded to a call of an unmanned boat near Driftwood Beach Tuesday morning. However, once they arrived, officers determined there was someone on board and rescued one man along with a dog and five puppies. The Coast Guard assessed the man’s condition and administered first aid for hypothermia and shock. It has not been released why or how the boat was stranded in the water.