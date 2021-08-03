Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Great Britain sail away with Olympic gold medals in Finn and men’s 49er at Tokyo 2020

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvzF5_0bG0ACmj00

Sailing is not supposed to be a game of inches but here on Sagami Bay, on a race course measured in miles not metres, fractions mattered.

And in the space of just 57 minutes, Team GB claimed double gold in two of the most dramatic races in the history of Olympic sailing.

This regatta largely goes unnoticed for the first week of the Games, races are staged, often interrupted by weather delays, points are accumulated and bad results discarded.

But medal races, worth double points, add tension and jeopardy and, it seems, drama undiluted.

Stuart Bithell and Dylan Fletcher, racing in the 49er skiff, needed to finish two positions clear of New Zealander’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke – and did by centimetres.

Teammate Giles Scott required a top-five finish to guarantee gold and the defence of his Rio title but a horror start left him frantically racing through the fleet as the finish line loomed ever closer.

He crossed the line in fifth again by a margin almost invisible to the naked eye.

And still Team GB sailors were not done, John Gimson and Anna Burnet taking silver in the mixed Nacra 17.

“Dreams come true kids,” said Bithell. “I’ve certainly never seen a race that close in the Olympics, it must have been thrilling to watch, it was terrible to be in.

“This is my last Games, almost certainly, and to have this medal, that’s been the dream since I was so little.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346in6_0bG0ACmj00
Stuart Bithell and Dylan Fletcher claimed a dramatic gold medal (AP)

There were storylines galore, almost too many to write.

Bithell, one of the characters of the British team, nearly called time on his career when he was pipped to Rio selection by his fellow gold medallist.

Fletcher was cheered to victory by teammate Charlotte Dobson, they get married in three weeks and planning is “behind schedule”.

Gimson and Burnet, partners on and off the water, have overcome a succession of personal setbacks to make this team, the former selling his house in a bid to give it one last shot.

And then there is Scott, the world’s finest tactical sailor, whose victory secures a sixth consecutive British gold in sailing’s heavyweight dinghy, 21 unbroken years of high seas hegemony.

Scott’s lead over his rivals meant he could sail a conservative race and bank the gold but, like his mentor Ben Ainslie, he doesn’t do conservative and his aggression on the start line forced him to call a penalty on himself when he thought he’d crossed the line early.

“I tried to stay relaxed but I’ve never been involved in a boat race as close as that,” he said, the relief rolling over him like a wave, with sailing action live on Eurosport and discovery+.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q08P3_0bG0ACmj00
Giles Scott claimed gold on the water once again (REUTERS)

“I never gave up and always kept pushing but I’m a realist and I can count, I knew I was running out of time.

“I hoped on the last run I could make good headway, I made a few nice calls and a few well-timed gybes and just sneaked it on the line. It was just enough, just.

“That’s the greatest pressure of my career. It climbed throughout the race, that was full on.

“Sailing is so dependent on the wind, when the wind is in it’s super exciting but in light conditions like that it’s super close and a mind game, it comes down to centimetres and inches. Hopefully it provided some entertainment.”

The sun didn’t need much encouragement over the yardarm for celebrations to begin here in Enoshima, with potentially more to follow on Wednesday, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre carry a commanding advantage into the final race of the women’s 470 class.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+, The Streaming Home of the Olympics

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Tokyo#Gold Medals#Team Gb#New Zealander#Rio#British#Eurosport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

British boxer Ben Whittaker REFUSES to wear his silver medal on the podium and stuffs it into his pocket, then relents and reluctantly holds it up as three rivals hug and smile for the cameras with medals around their necks

A British boxer stunned an Olympic audience tonight when he refused point-blank to wear his medal on the podium. Ben Whittaker kept his head down throughout the ceremony and when his name was announced he collected his silver and stuffed it into his pocket as his fellow medallists looked on.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
Sportsnewscentermaine.com

Decathlon, heptathlon world champions out of Tokyo Games

TOKYO, Japan — The world champions of the decathlon and heptathlon are out of Olympic medal contention after breaking down during their last races of the day. Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson injured her right calf muscle as she rounded the bend in the 200 meters, the fourth event of the competition. About an hour later, decathlon world champion Niklas Kaul of Germany appeared to injure an ankle during the 400-meter race, the fifth of 10 disciplines, and did not finish.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sailing dominance for Great Britain: Defending champion Giles Scott finds form of his life to guarantee Finn medal, while the podium is also secured for John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Great Britain's sailing team secured another two Olympic medals in Enoshima on Sunday with Finn defending champion Giles Scott and Nacra pair John Gimson and Anna Burnet now guaranteed to reach the podium. Scott will go into Tuesday's double-points race in the gold medal position, while Gimson and Burnet look...
SportsMetro International

Olympics-Sailing- Brazil win gold in women’s 49er sailing

ENOSHIMA, Japan (Reuters) – A brilliant performance in the medal race saw Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze win gold for Brazil in the women’s 49er FX sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday. Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke came in second to secure the silver for Germany, with...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Another sailing GOLD! Team GB's Giles Scott defends his Finn class title in nail-biting style over the final 20 METRES at the Tokyo Olympics having finished fourth in double-points decider

Giles Scott beat the ‘biggest pressure of my life’ to cap British sailing’s golden hour by retaining his Finn title in dramatic fashion at Enoshima Yacht Harbour. Scott’s victory came just 57 minutes after Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell won the Skiff 49er, with John Gimson and Anna Burnet adding to the medal rush by taking silver in the mixed Nacra 17.
SportsThe Independent

Gold medal position pentathlete left in tears as horse refuses to jump

An Olympic pentathlete was left in tears after missing out on gold as her horse refused to jump in the show jumping portion of the competition. Germany’s Annika Schleu was in first position after the fencing and swimming events when her horse, Saint Boy, failed to cooperate or take on any obstacles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy