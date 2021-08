SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: This wasn’t great, but Goldberg did better in a long promo than I expected him to. MVP was good as usual in his opening promo before Goldberg came out, although he shouldn’t call Goldberg “a GOAT.” Is this a new thing? A GOAT? You are either THE GOAT or not. There can’t be multiple GOATs. That aside, this was a pretty simple way to get to Bobby Lashley accepting Goldberg’s challenge for a WWE title match at Summerslam. The bit at the end with Goldberg’s son in the front row getting yelled at by MVP and then Goldberg spearing him was interesting. We’ll see if his son stays a part of the angle.