Serbia went on a 7-0 run over the final 2:13 to defeat China 77-70 on Tuesday night at Saitama Super Arena in Japan and advance to the 2020 Olympic semifinals. Defense was key during the run as Serbia held China to an 0-of-6 effort from the field. Li Meng missed a triple with 31 seconds remaining that would have cut China’s deficit to one. Serbia went 3-of-4 from the free throw line after that to seal the deal. Sonja Vasic (16 points, 10 rebounds) was 4-of-4 from the line during the run.