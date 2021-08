Olympic viewers are sharing their praise and admiration for US skateboarder Jagger Eaton after he secured a bronze medal while listening to music through his AirPods at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.On Sunday, the 20-year-old made history when he became one of the first Olympic medallists in skateboarding, after the sport made its debut at this year’s Games.However, while Eaton’s performance was Olympic-medal worthy, placing him in third, after silver-medallist Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil and gold-medallist Yuto Horigome of Japan, many viewers watching at home were most impressed by his ability to skateboard while keeping his AirPods in.“Jagger Eaton deserves...