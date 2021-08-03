Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Tensor announced, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro confirmed

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Pixel phones are expected to be revealed later this year. There’s the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. Earlier, we were calling the higher-specced smartphone as Pixel 6 Pro but looks like Google is sticking to the XL monicker. This is the fifth year the tech giant is releasing the Pixel phone series. Ever year, Google introduces a new technology. For this year, it will be the Google Tensor. It’s only one but we can expect more information will be revealed in the coming days.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Design#Google Tensor#Soc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Google's Heads Up feature on your Android phone

Have you ever been so engrossed in a text conversation or Candy Crush marathon on some of the best Android Phones that you forgot to look up from the screen and ran into a wall or almost stepped into traffic? Really? Okay, I'm silently judging you right now. Apparently, you're not alone. Thankfully, Google has added a feature to Android that will remind users to look up when using their phones while walking (but honestly, please stop doing this, it looks ridiculous). While it may be a sad reflection on the state of consumer technology and society in general that Google felt the need to add this "Digital Wellbeing" feature, you should probably know where it lives in your phone's settings. So with that in mind, here is how to use Heads Up on your Android phone.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go just popped up at AT&T

A little over a month ago, Samsung quietly announced its next budget-friendly Chromebook but this device took a bit of a detour from previous models like the Samsung Chromebook 3. Instead, Samsung has folded the inexpensive Chromebook lineup into the Galaxy family and tossed in the name “Go” just for good measure. Three weeks later, Samsung launched the new Jasper Lake Chromebook on the company’s website for $299 with the promise that an LTE-enabled version of the device would soon be on the way.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official

Given the release schedule that Google normally keeps and the volume of leaks, it shouldn’t surprise anyone we’re getting a new Pixel. Two to be more accurate, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are both set for release soon. What this has prompted is a release of a pile of information from Google about the devices.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use AI everywhere

Smartphone launch season is typically in the fall, but Google has unexpectedly early news to share today. The company just announced that not only is the Pixel 6 coming this fall, but it’ll feature the very first system-on-chip designed by Google. The chip is called Tensor and it leverages the company’s AI expertise to enable more powerful and better integrated machine learning on devices. At a demo event to show off Tensor’s prowess, I was able to check out the Pixel 6 with the company’s chief of hardware Rick Osterloh. I wasn’t allowed to take pictures or video, and Google hasn’t shared all of the phones’ specs, but I can tell you about a few new features.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Tensor Chip Applies Frame-By-Frame HDR To Videos

Google offered a first official preview of its incoming Pixel 6 handsets today and frame-by-frame HDR provided by its new Tensor SoC is easily among the most intriguing aspects discussed. And that’s reportedly going to be applied to videos shot with the new devices’ cameras. Now, there haven’t been too...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 release date, price, Tensor chip, specs and news

• Two rear cameras on the Pixel 6, three rear cameras on the Pixel 6 Pro. Google has announced the Pixel 6, and it's providing a bunch of details about its two new phones ahead of their fall launch. The biggest news is a new system-on-chip called Tensor that is designed to provide the Pixel 6 series with a bunch of AI powers we haven't seen before.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro: Early comparison

With Google's sudden official unveiling of the Pixel 6 series on August 2, it's hard not to ask ourselves how Google's upcoming flagship will fare against its rival – Apple and its upcoming iPhone 13 series. Both the Google Pixel 6 and Apple iPhone 13 aren't out yet, but we...
Cell Phonesgoosed.ie

Google Leaks Info On Pixel 6 And Pixel 6 Pro Themselves

In fairness, you probably can’t even call this a leak anymore. Today on Twitter, Google released the latest info on their upcoming flagship smartphones which will replace the Pixel 5 series. Here’s what we’ve learned from Google’s inability or desire to keep a secret. Google Will Launch Two Smartphones This...
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketWatch

Google-designed Tensor chip to debut in Pixel phones this fall

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) said Monday it’s using an in-house designed semiconductor to power its new line of phones this fall. In a blog post, Google said its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones will contain its custom Tensor chip. “AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we’ve run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission,” said Rick Osterloh, head of Google devices and services, in the post. “So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users.” Google said it will announce pricing and availability of the new phones “later this year.” Last November, Apple Inc. (AAPL) debuted its M1 chip in its Mac computers, in a shift away from Intel Corp. (INTC) processors, while Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also reportedly designing their own chips.
Cell Phonesactionnewsnow.com

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro mark new smartphone era for Google

Google on Monday kicked off smartphone season by previewing its new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. But it also signaled a new era for the Pixel, shifting it away from a mid-tier line with a niche user base to premium status, in a move that could position it to better take on Apple and Samsung.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Despite ‘Tensor’ in the Pixel 6, Qualcomm reiterates it will continue to work with Google

Earlier today, Google unwrapped a chunk of what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will bring to the market when the phones launch later this year. Instead of opting for a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, as it has for years, Google is transitioning to its own silicon with the Google Tensor chip. Naturally, the first question you might have is what does this mean for Google and Qualcomm’s partnership.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Pixel 6's Tensor won't be the exclusive chipset on Google phones

Upon Google's surprise Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announcement, Qualcomm's stock briefly took a nosedive, so the world's storied mobile chipset maker was forced into explanation mode before business publications. Why? Well, after Apple did it with Intel by developing its own M1 chipset for Macs that found its...
TechnologyCNET

Google introduces Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Ferrari 812 GTS: That glorious V12 symphony just got even better. 'Update your resume' may soon mean a video makeover. How to eliminate 'ghost' devices on your Alexa account. Musk tweets on Apple v. Epic, Horizon Forbidden West delay. After 5 long years, it may be time to get over...
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Poll: Are you holding out for the Google Pixel 6 phones?

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are some of the hottest smartphones right now, and they're not even set to launch until well into fall. But that didn't stop Google from providing us with an early teaser, divulging some new information about its upcoming flagships and the Google Tensor chip that will power them. However, since we may not see the Pixel 6 series for at least a couple of months, are you willing to wait to upgrade, or are you more interested in more immediate smartphone launches?
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Google Pixel 6 to sport 5nm Tensor chips made by Samsung: Report

While Google is gearing up for the launch of its Pixel 6 series, a new report has revealed new information regarding the company’s new proprietary chipset. The upcoming Pixel 6 will sport the new Tensor chips that are based on a 5nm process produced by Samsung. Earlier this week, the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy