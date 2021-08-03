Google Tensor announced, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro confirmed
New Pixel phones are expected to be revealed later this year. There’s the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. Earlier, we were calling the higher-specced smartphone as Pixel 6 Pro but looks like Google is sticking to the XL monicker. This is the fifth year the tech giant is releasing the Pixel phone series. Ever year, Google introduces a new technology. For this year, it will be the Google Tensor. It’s only one but we can expect more information will be revealed in the coming days.androidcommunity.com
Comments / 0