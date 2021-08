Colman-Egan’s Julie Preheim was named Girls’ Track & Field Coach of the Year by the South Dakota High School Coaches’ Association. “It is an honor to win Coach of the Year,” she said. “This award is a huge reflection on the young ladies that we have in our program. They are hardworking, dedicated athletes that are always putting the time in to get better. They are willing to step up and do whatever us coaches ask them to do for the betterment of our program.