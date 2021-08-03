Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Oil Giant BP Ups Dividend and Confirms Share Buybacks as It Posts Better-Than-Expected Quarterly Profit

By Elliot Smith, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Oil and gas giant BP beat second-quarter earnings expectations on Tuesday, while expanding its dividend and share buyback program. The U.K.-based energy major said it will buy back $1.4 billion of its own shares in the third quarter on the back of a $2.4 billion cash surplus accrued in the first half of the year. It also increased its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents per share, having halved it to 5.25 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Shale Oil#Oil Embargo#Bp#U K Based Energy Major#Cnbc#British#Royal Dutch Shell#Totalenergies#Equinor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Financial ReportsZacks.com

EOG Resources (EOG) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Crude Prices

EOG - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.73, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 and improving from the year-ago loss of 23 cents. Total revenues for the reported quarter increased to $4,139 million from the year-ago figure of $1,103 million. Also, the top line...
Worldinvesting.com

Canada's TMX shares surge to one-year high on better-than-expected profit

TORONTO (Reuters) -TMX Group shares jumped to their highest level in over a year on Thursday after the Canadian exchange operator reported second-quarter profit that beat analysts' expectations late on Wednesday and said the pipeline for capital raisings has not slowed during the summer. With Canadian shares setting new records...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Releases Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company’s revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

ConocoPhillips beats estimates, posts highest profit since 2018

ConocoPhillips beat estimates as rising commodity prices led America's biggest independent oil producer to the highest profit in nearly three years. Conoco posted adjusted earnings of $1.27 a share in the second quarter, compared with the $1.13 estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The stock rose 1.9% in premarket trading.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Falling Hard After Surprise Increase in US Inventories

Energy stocks were retreating Wednesday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.2%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.52 to $68.04 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said US crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels during the seven days ended July 30. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $2.04 to $70.37 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.17 higher at $4.19 per 1 million BTU.
Energy Industrykfgo.com

Oil producer Canadian Natural posts rise in quarterly profit

(Reuters) -Oil producer Canadian Natural Resources on Thursday posted a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on a sequential basis, buoyed by higher oil prices which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows. Oil and gas producers have bounced back this year as COVID-19 vaccinations allowed some countries to ease pandemic-related curbs, supporting higher...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Guyana receives 15 bids from companies aiming to market govt crude

GEORGETOWN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Guyana received bids from 15 different companies aiming to market the government’s share of the crude produced off the South American country’s coast, according to Guyana’s National Procurement and Tender Board Administration website on Wednesday. The government re-launched the search last month after a previous...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $70.90, but opened at $72.94. Materion shares last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Independent

BP delivers dividend hike after rebounding to profit

BP has unveiled a dividend hike and more share buybacks, with plans for further hefty investor payouts after rising oil prices saw it swing to a half-year profit. The oil giant posted replacement cost profits of 5.7 billion US dollars (£4.1 billion) for six months to June 30 against eye-watering losses of 18.3 billion US dollars (£13.2 billion) a year ago, thanks to a sharp recovery in the cost of crude.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Oil Giant BP Increases Dividend in Q2 Report Earnings, Plans $1.4 Billion Buyback

British oil company BP rakes in profit in recent quarterly earnings as oil market recovers from pressure exerted by the pandemic. BP (LON: BP) announced its Q2 earnings to shareholders, with figures higher than expected. The oil and gas plant accrued a cash surplus of $2.4 billion in the first half of the year, owing mainly to a recovering oil market. Dividends rose by 4% to 5.46 cents per share from 5.25 cents per share in the same period in 2020. On the back of these earnings, the energy major now looks to buy back $1.4 billion shares in the third quarter of the year. Going by the current average oil price of $60 per barrel, BP anticipates buybacks of $1 billion per quarter. It also sees a further increase in its dividend payout at the rate of 4% per annum through 2025.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

BP Follows Big Oil Peers by Increasing Buybacks and Dividend

(Bloomberg) -- BP (NYSE: BP ) Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit. The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM ). -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.
Stocksinvesting.com

BP Gains On Boost From Profits, Higher Dividend, Buyback

Investing.com – BP ADRs (NYSE:BP) were up 5.7% in premarket trading Tuesday as the company followed its European rivals by announcing a higher dividend and increasing its buyback program. The company made its announcements after returning to profit in the second quarter, beating expectations as a strong economic rebound across...

Comments / 0

Community Policy