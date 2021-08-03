Cancel
NBA

Kent Bazemore’s Lakers Signing Comes With A Huge Slap To Warriors

By Yahoo! Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are not done adding familiar faces after they landed Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, and Wayne Ellington. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Purple and Gold are snatching Kent Bazemore from the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal. Interestingly, the deal comes with a huge slap to the Warriors after it was reported that Bazemore turned down more money and a longer contract (two years) since he believes he has the best chance to compete for the title with the Lakers.

Wayne Ellington
Dwight Howard
Trevor Ariza
Kent Bazemore
