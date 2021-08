No policy change is expected from BoE today. But recent development suggests that policymakers would remain upbeat about the economic outlook. Upgrades in the near-term GDP growth and inflation forecasts are likely. The development to keep Bank Rate unchanged at 0.10% should be unanimous. Yet, the vote on maintaining asset purchase target at GBP 895B would be divided. Michael Saunders and Dave Ramsden could vote for an early end to the program. At the May and June meetings, the now-departed Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, was the only member dissenting to leave the size of QE purchases unchanged.