This year’s NBA playoffs meant the return of the ever important fans of the league. After a long year made up of close calls and bubble experiments, fans supported their favorite teams in person right as the postseason began after the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Fans returned to the stadiums at just the right time. This year’s playoffs were a breath of fresh air, with two favorites going out earlier than expected, setting the stage for a Finals with two teams extremely new to the challenge. It was an exceedingly fun show, concluding with an appropriate final act.