Team USA's men's basketball team tipped off the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with a disappointing 83-76 loss to France in the preliminary group stage round. The loss marks the United States' first Olympic defeat since 2004 when it fell to both Puerto Rico and Lithuania in group play. It also snapped a 25-game Olympic winning streak for the U.S. It's the United States' second straight loss to France in international play, as the French also prevailed in the 2019 FIBA World Cup. However, it's the first time Team USA has ever lost to France in Olympic play, as it was previously 6-0 in the matchup.