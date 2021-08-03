Rise of Digital Advertising and Growth of Podcasts Signal a Rapidly Changing Media - Horowitz

Following a data breach of 700M users on LinkedIn, new data shows that consumers are concerned about sharing their personal information over social media. As retailers prepare for back-to-school season, many are anticipating an influx of customers in-person and online. However, with the rise of customers shopping across social media platforms and due to the ongoing labor shortage, businesses may be even more vulnerable to data breaches. According to an upcoming survey from PCI Pal®, the global cloud provider of secure payment solutions for business communications, fewer than 7% of respondents feel very confident about their data security when buying a product or service over social media.