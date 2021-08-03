Rise of Digital Advertising and Growth of Podcasts Signal a Rapidly Changing Media - Horowitz
More money is now spent in this nation on digital advertising than on television and print advertising and the audience for online podcasts is growing, while the radio audience is beginning to decline. As news, information and entertainment continues to expand online and decline in more traditional formats, these are among the most telling trends outlined in Pew Research Center’s recently released top takeaways about the state of the news media in 2020.www.golocalprov.com
