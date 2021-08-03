Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

A neighbor is concerned that they may be trapped at home, unable to flee the masses.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA neighbor is concerned that they may be trapped at home, unable to flee the masses. A Walton neighbor is concerned that if a new license is given to allow a new event to take place, they will be unable to leave their home. This August, a 72-foot-long, 19-foot-high bridge...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Park#Bridge#Everton Fc#Liverpool City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Grafton, OHcleveland19.com

Concerned neighbor wants house next door left in disarray fixed

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A concerned neighbor is begging anyone to fix a house that doesn’t have anyone living in it, as she fears damages to her own home. “How can dead people own a house?” Janet Leventry said. According to her, the house on Melody Lane neighboring her own has been abandoned for about 3 years, since the death of the previous residents.
Southwick, MAthereminder.com

Southwick neighbors concerned about Depot Street condo plan

SOUTHWICK – Residents at the Aug. 10 Planning Board meeting expressed some concerns about the proposed 100-unit residential development at 42 Depot St. The proposed development was originally supposed to be 132 units, but Jessica Allan of R. Levesque Associates said that the geography of the parcel only allowed for 100. She said only five of the units will have three bedrooms, while the rest will have two bedrooms or one bedroom. All of them will be two stories tall.
Roswell, GAatlantahomesmag.com

Neighborly

Stephany Darden loved the Roswell home she shared with her family, but there were a few things that didn’t work. Rather than alter the abode to suit or leave the neighborhood, the family moved across the street. “We thought we would be in our house for many more years. But when the house across the street, which had more space and an unfinished basement, went up for sale, we had to take a look,” says Darden. It’s a rising trend, according to agents Molly Beery and Cia Cummings of the Beery Cummings Group with Dorsey Alston (dorseyalston.com). “We are seeing people move within the same neighborhood,” says Beery. “People get to know their neighbors and neighborhood and don’t want to leave, but their housing needs change over time.” While a move—even within the immediate area—can be a production, it might be simpler than an addition or renovation. “Renovation projects have become increasingly expensive; good labor is hard to find and living through a renovation can be time-consuming and disruptive,” says Cummings, who notes that expanded work space, pools and ground-floor bedrooms top homeowners’ wish lists. “[As a result] we are seeing the desire to move to something that accommodates their current lifestyle.”
Canton, MAwhdh.com

Neighbors evacuated as utility crews work to contain gas leak in Canton home

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Several neighbors were evacuated from their homes as a precaution Wednesday as utility crews worked to contain a gas leak. Firefighters responding to reports that a contractor had dug up a gas line going to a two-family house located at 12 Traverse St. shortly before 1 p.m. found gas leaking into the basement of the home, according to a release issued by the department.
Staten Island, NYNew York Post

FDNY shuts down overcrowded boys home that infuriated Staten Island neighbors

A rattletrap Jewish group home that packed scores of teens into two houses on Staten Island has infuriated neighbors and prompted a Fire Dept. probe. Residents called in complaints alleging that boys were being crammed into the connected properties in Willowbrook, which are linked by a makeshift wooden staircase that allows kids to walk between the homes.
Public Safetytheclevelandamerican.com

Neighbors of Parque Garay concerned about insecurity and public space

The facts of insecurity and crimes have worsened in recent months. In each of the neighborhoods of the city of Santa Fe there are neighbors who are mobilized, organized and on alert. Precisely, to protect themselves from what is common that runs through them all, the attack of criminals who are violent and are also armed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy