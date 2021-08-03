Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Pistons, Trey Lyles agree to two-year, $5 million deal

By Lazarus Jackson
Detroit Bad Boys
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe report comes courtesy of Yahoo’s Chris Haynes:. (Trey Lyles not only gets to be with Klutch, he gets Rich Paul instead of one of their other guys? Dang.) The Detroit Pistons add more shooting from their big men positions (hopefully?) with the addition of Trey Lyles - a running theme of their acquisitions so far in this short offseason. Lyles shot 35 percent from three in a mere 23 games in 2020-21, but shot 38 percent in 2019-20 in a larger sample for the Spurs.

www.detroitbadboys.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sekou Doumbouya
Person
Trey Lyles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Free Agency#Yahoo#The Detroit Pistons#Richpaul4#Klutchsports#Spurs#The Memphis Grizzlies#Klutch Sports Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Pistons must sign in 2021 NBA free agency

The Detroit Pistons will receive a jumpstart in their rebuilding process with the first pick in the NBA Draft. The general consensus is that they’ll pick point guard Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State. The Pistons have enough cap space to a big-name free agent. But given their status as a rebuilding team, it’s next to impossible to accomplish this task. In this post, we’re looking at Detroit Pistons free agency.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Kelly Olynyk: Agrees to deal with Pistons

Olynyk and the Pistons agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $37 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After splitting last season between the Heat and Rockets, Olynyk will head to Detroit to join Cade Cunningham on one of the up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference. Olynyk played a key depth role in Miami for the last few seasons, but he was able to spread his wings in Houston after coming over midseason as part of the Victor Oladipo trade. Across 27 games in a Rockets uniform, Olynyk averaged 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest, while putting up a 55-39-84 shooting line. Those numbers likely won't be sustainable, but Olynyk projects to start at center after Detroit parted ways with Mason Plumlee via trade last week. Olynyk's primary competition for minutes will come from second-year big man Isaiah Stewart, who led all rookies in total blocks and total rebounds last season.
NBAClickOnDetroit.com

NBA Free Agency 2021: Tracking Detroit Pistons rumors, news, NBA trades

DETROIT – We’re tracking the latest Detroit Pistons rumors as the 2021 NBA Free Agency period begins on Aug. 2. The negotiating period for NBA free agents begins on Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m., and teams are allowed to officially sign players at the end of the week. The...
NBAClickOnDetroit.com

NBA Free Agency 2021: Pistons roster begins to take shape

The 2021-2022 Detroit Pistons roster is coming into focus with the NBA free agency period underway. Hey Pistons fans, it’s a busy time in the NBA offseason right now. A flurry of free agency news hit on Monday at 6 p.m., with some big movement from big players. Kyle Lowry is now a member of the Miami Heat. Lonzo Ball is off to Chicago. Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler, Trae Young, Steph Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are all signing massive extensions with their current teams.
NBADetroit News

Pistons sign forward Trey Lyles, bring back Cory Joseph

The Pistons seem to be checking all the boxes in free agency. They opened the Monday moratorium by agreeing to terms with center Kelly Olynyk on a three-year deal worth $37 million. They look to be strengthening their depth with two more signings, agreeing to bring back point guard Cory...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Pistons: Where DET stands on the third day of NBA free agency

The Detroit Pistons are a couple of days into NBA free agency and their roster for next season is taking shape. With Cade Cunningham and a new-look squad coming together as the offseason continues, let’s take a look at what the Pistons have done so far and figure out what’s next.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Why Trey Lyles is an upgrade from Tyler Cook

The Detroit Pistons inked forward Trey Lyles to a 2 year/$5 million deal to bring his services to the Motor City. It was hardly a blockbuster deal, as Lyles is not going to be the guy to push the Pistons into playoff contention, but I do think it’s an addition worth exploring.
NBAinplaymagazine.com

PISTONS SIGN FA OLYNYK, LYLES AND RFA LEE

DETROIT PISTONS SIGN FREE AGENTS KELLY OLYNYK, TREY LYLES AND RESTRICTED FREE AGENT SABEN LEE. The Detroit Pistons have announced that the team has signed free agents Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles and restricted free agent Saben Lee. Per team policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed. Olynyk, 6-11, 240,...
NBAchatsports.com

What Trey Lyles brings to the Pistons

The Detroit Pistons’ offensive system is based on movement of both the ball and players, and requires having multiple playmakers. There is freedom within broadly-sketched schemes, and quick decisions are a must. That means even players at power forward need to know how to keep the ball moving, and that’s just the beginning.
NBADetroit Bad Boys

One more trade in the works?

The Pistons have potentially 18 players under contract if and when they agree with Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson. It's possible that one or both don't sign but get an offer from another club. In which case, Troy Weaver might try to work a sign and trade to extract perhaps a draft pick for next season. Or, given that signing both would mean that we have an extra player, perhaps a trade is being discussed.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol and Alex Caruso

The Los Angeles Lakers' roster looks much different than it did two weeks ago. And there could be more changes to come before the start of the 2021-22 season in October. The biggest move made by the Lakers so far this offseason was the acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook, who will form a big three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, Los Angeles had to send Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson to the Washington Wizards in exchange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy