NBA Free Agency: Pistons, Trey Lyles agree to two-year, $5 million deal

Olynyk and the Pistons agreed to terms Monday on a three-year, $37 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. After splitting last season between the Heat and Rockets, Olynyk will head to Detroit to join Cade Cunningham on one of the up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference. Olynyk played a key depth role in Miami for the last few seasons, but he was able to spread his wings in Houston after coming over midseason as part of the Victor Oladipo trade. Across 27 games in a Rockets uniform, Olynyk averaged 19.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.8 three-pointers per contest, while putting up a 55-39-84 shooting line. Those numbers likely won't be sustainable, but Olynyk projects to start at center after Detroit parted ways with Mason Plumlee via trade last week. Olynyk's primary competition for minutes will come from second-year big man Isaiah Stewart, who led all rookies in total blocks and total rebounds last season.