NBA Free Agency: Pistons, Trey Lyles agree to two-year, $5 million deal
The report comes courtesy of Yahoo’s Chris Haynes:. (Trey Lyles not only gets to be with Klutch, he gets Rich Paul instead of one of their other guys? Dang.) The Detroit Pistons add more shooting from their big men positions (hopefully?) with the addition of Trey Lyles - a running theme of their acquisitions so far in this short offseason. Lyles shot 35 percent from three in a mere 23 games in 2020-21, but shot 38 percent in 2019-20 in a larger sample for the Spurs.www.detroitbadboys.com
