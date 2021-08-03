Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics 2021 live updates - Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton in 200m final; Athing Mu wins gold; Kevin Durant, USA move on

By Tom Hamilton
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night brought us a jam-packed slate of Tokyo Olympic action. First, the A-Team -- the American duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman -- continued its quest for Olympic gold with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Germany in the beach volleyball quarterfinal. Then, Kevin Durant scored 29 points while Damian Lillard had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists as the U.S. men's basketball team beat Spain 95-81 to reach the Olympic semifinals.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Jessica Springsteen
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Noah Lyles
Person
Chris Nilsen
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Usa Basketball#The A Team#Team Usa#Us Equestrian#Mensah Stock#Theroyallife21#Usatf#Thompson Herah#Jamaican#American Gabby Thomas#Harvard#Sportscenter#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Team USA Winning Gold Medal

Their path to the gold-medal match wasn’t easy, but the United States managed to overcome a lot of adversity and finish on top of the world at the Tokyo Olympics. On Saturday morning, Kevin Durant led Team USA to an 87-82 win over France in a highly-anticipated rematch. France won the initial meeting during pool play, but Rudy Gobert and Co. were unable to replicate that performance.
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, McGee are Gold Medalists with Team USA behind Kevin Durant’s 29

After winning the Western Conference Championship and coming up short in the Finals, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker finally gets to smile as the final buzzer sounds. Team USA basketball won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Fright night with an 87-82 win over France. Kevin Durant led...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

US Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles hopes to match his gold-medal winning dad, who watches from Charlotte

Kevin Lyles says he won’t be nervous Wednesday morning at 8:55 a.m., when his oldest son, Noah, tries to win an Olympic gold medal for Team USA. “I’m going to be excited,” said Lyles, who has lived in Charlotte for 16 years. “I might have a few butterflies but Noah has proven himself over and over again, proven that he can manage expectations and manage stress. So I’m not going to be falling apart. I’ll be quiet and watch the race.”
BasketballSporting News

USA vs. France score, results: Kevin Durant leads Team USA to fourth consecutive gold medal

The U.S. men's basketball team took a bumpy road to the final of the Olympic tournament, but the Americans are heading home with the gold medal. Team USA defeated France 87-82 on Friday night to capture its fourth consecutive gold medal behind another brilliant performance from Kevin Durant. The future Hall of Famer scored a game-high 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting in the victory, ending the tournament as USA Basketball's all-time leader in points, free throws and 3-pointers.
SportsNBC Sports

Noah Lyles Wins Bronze Medal in 200m Final at Tokyo Olympics

Canada’s Andre de Grasse finally broke through and won his first Olympic gold medal after a highly-competitive men’s 200m final on Wednesday morning. De Grasse made the podium in the 100m final in Tokyo and Rio back in 2016, earning bronze in each race. The 26-year-old claimed silver in the...
BasketballNBC Sports

Kevin Durant leads Team USA to gold

The U.S. men's basketball team beat France 87-82 to win the Olympic gold medal on Friday night in Tokyo. Here are five observations from what went down... There was justifiable concern for the United States throughout the early stages of their Olympic run after they lost their first two exhibition games and then their Olympic opener against France. In each defeat they looked vulnerable against teams with less talent but more chemistry.
SportsWrcbtv.com

Canada's De Grasse upsets Noah Lyles for Olympic 200m gold

After finishing runner-up to Usain Bolt in the Jamaican legend's final individual race at the 2016 Rio Games, Canadian Andre de Grasse replaced him Wednesday night in Tokyo atop that event podium as the newest men's Olympic 200m champion. The 26-year-old, who won three medals in Rio, closed incredibly well...

Comments / 0

Community Policy