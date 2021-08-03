Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

VIRTUAL: Ad Hoc Scooter Task Force Meeting

alexandriava.gov
 4 days ago

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the Ad Hoc Scooter Task Force meeting on July 13, 2021 will be held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Sections 4-0.00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All of the members of the public and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom.

apps.alexandriava.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooter#Ad Hoc#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsNewcastle Pacer

Boles appointed to hydrogen task force

Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, was named by Oklahoma Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, to the Hydrogen Production, Transportation ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Surfside, FLwuwf.org

Fried Pushing For Condo Task Force

In the wake of the deadly collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is asking the legislature to update condo safety regulations in the 2022 session. Fried also wants a statewide taskforce to be created to investigate how to prevent a future tragedy. The Democratic gubernatorial...
Curry County, NMcurrycounty.org

Curry County DWI Task Force Meeting

The Curry County DWI Task Force will meet on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. The DWI Task Force meets virtually via Zoom. Everyone is encouraged to attend. For information or access to participate, email smeeks@currycounty.org or call 575-763-6016. All public is welcome. The agenda is available at https://www.currycounty.org/services/dwi-program.
Fridley, MNfridley.mn.us

Notice of Park System Improvement Plan Refinement Task Force Meetings

Park System Improvement Plan Refinement Task Force Meetings. Pursuant to Resolution No. 2021-51, the following meetings have been set for the Park System Improvement Plan Refinement Committee and the Park System Improvement Plan Public Finance Advisory Committee. The Park System Improvement Plan Refinement Committee will meet Thursday, August 12 at...
cpsc.gov

Slings Ad Hoc Language Task Group Meeting

2021-08-11 15:00:00 2021-08-11 16:00:00 America/New_York Slings Ad Hoc Language Task Group Meeting. Hope Nesteruk, Directorate for Engineering Sciences, and other CPSC staff will be participating in a conference Wed Aug 11, 2021 3pm - 4pm (EDT), with the ASTM F15 Slings Ad Hoc Language Task Group. This conference call was requested by ASTM. For additional information, including call-in information, contact Hope Nesteruk at hnesteruk@cpsc.gov. Transmitted to the Office of the Secretary 7/28/2021. Posted in the Public Calendar 7/28/2021.
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

Jackson mayor plans to meet with city’s COVID-19 task force

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During his weekly news conference, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he plans to meet with the city’s COVID task force to discuss what plans should be put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. There’s been an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi due to the Delta variant.
Hawaii County, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Construction code bill advances, faces one more County Council vote

After months of delay, the Hawaii County Council moved Wednesday to adopt changes to the county construction code. Bill 44, a 78-page bill introduced in June, adds to the county code two chapters of the 2018 international building code — with some county-specific amendments — covering new and existing residential buildings, in an effort to streamline the county’s construction standards.
Londonderry, NHlondonderrytimes.net

School Reopening Task Force Holds First Meeting

The newly formed Londonderry School Reopening Task Force held its first meeting on Tuesday, July 13, where they sorted out the goals of the committee as well as electing officers. Although School Board Liaison Bob Slater began the meeting, member Chad Franz was elected as the chairman, while Danielle Richards...
Winchester, MAhomenewshere.com

Waterfield Task Force awaiting two members

WINCHESTER - With the Select Board filling three of the five seats on the Waterfield Task Force this week, it’s now up to the two groups - Citizens for a Better Waterfield and Residents for Waterfield Facts - to nominate one person each to fill the remaining two seats. The Select Board will conduct interviews with those candidates on Monday night.
Independence County, ARGuard Online

COVID task force holds first events

When Thida resident Nancy Grisham showed up at the Union Hill Thida Fire Department on Thursday night, she said her mind was made up about whether or not she would pursue getting the COVID-19 vaccine. With work and other things going on at home, she just needed to find the...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Bond task force finalizes plan for board

After hours of meetings, bond planning task force members developed a bond proposal based on community feedback to be presented to the district’s board. The bond planning task force met Monday to finalize a bond proposal to present to Victoria’s school board during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Board members will not vote on the item until a later date.
Trafficmeridenct.gov

Virtual Public Meeting Viewing

The Department of Transportation is holding a meeting on Thursday, August 5, at 7 p.m., to discuss the interchange improvements for interstate 691 eastbound and interstate 91 northbound. The City of Meriden will be holding a viewing party in the cafeteria of Maloney High School for individuals interested in joining...
Bellingham, WAwwu.edu

Legacy Review Task Force Report

During the 2020-21 academic year, in consultation with the Board of Trustees, I appointed a Legacy Review Task Force to examine the history and significance of building and college names on Western’s Bellingham campus with a charge to reconcile the institution’s contemporary commitment to equity, inclusion and social justice with an honest assessment of our historical context.
Cohoes, NYNEWS10 ABC

Local county launches new health task force

New law prohibits schools from suing over unpaid meal fees. Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga teen creates custom model horses. NYSED: Guidelines for schools will closely follow new CDC recommendations. Justin Chaires to run against Tonko in primary. New epilepsy medication fund launches Thursday through local teen's generous Make-A-Wish. Police look for...
Miami-dade County, FLmiamitodaynews.com

New county task force targets clean technology

Miami-Dade County commissioners have just created a Clean Technology Task Force in charge of studying the use of clean technology and the transition to a low-carbon economy in the county. For that purpose, the task force would have to review data, studies, reports, presentations and comments from a variety of...
Politicscityofpaloalto.org

Sustainability and Climate Action Plan Ad Hoc Committee Meeting

The Sustainability and Climate Action Plan Ad Hoc Committee was formed by City Council on April 19, 2021 to guide the development, implementation, and communication of the Sustainability and Climate Action Plan (S/CAP). This new City Council Ad Hoc committee will complement the work of the City Council and Staff on our sustainability and climate action efforts to help finalize the S/CAP.
Carlisle, MAcarlislemosquito.org

Task force prepares to review town governance

The newly formed Town Governance Task Force held its first in-person meeting on July 20 to lay the groundwork for its future operations and standards for future meetings. The task force was created by Town Meeting on June 6 under Warrant Article 17. The Article outlines a proposal for the Town Moderator to appoint a committee to study the “form, organizations, and practices” of the town government, and make recommendations to improve the operations of the town. The task force will present a report and propose Warrant Articles during future Town Meetings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy