CANCELLED: Supplemental Retirement Plan Pension Board

Know someone who wants to get involved in the community, but isn’t exactly sure how? Serving on a City of Venice advisory board is an excellent way to get started. This board meets at least quarterly each year. Two members shall be legal residents of the City, appointed by City Council. Two members shall be members of the police retirement system. One member shall be chosen by a majority of the previous four members, submitted to City Council to appoint, as a ministerial duty, as its fifth trustee. Among other duties, the board determines all questions relating to eligibility and membership; determines and certifies the amount of all retirement allowances or other benefits under this division; and establishes uniform rules and procedures to be followed for administrative purposes, benefit applications and all matters required to administer the system.