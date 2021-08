David Jennings “DJ” Pelt, age 94, entered eternal rest with his Lord and savior on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home. Born in Wayne County on March 10, 1927, he was the son of the late Robert Monroe Pelt and Essie Garris Pelt. He married the love of his life, Mary Smith Pelt, (aka Inspector 12) and they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary on July 4.