It has been an emotional time for the USA Gymnastics Team. Simone Biles was slated to dominate at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, but after an off-kilter vault in the Team finals rotation, the gymnast pulled out to focus on her mental health. Team USA still managed a silver medal in Biles' absence, coming in second to the Russian Olympic Committee team. Biles also sat out the Individual All-Around competition, but American Suni Lee delivered a near-flawless performance to become the first Asian American woman to win the All-Around Gold Medal and later also earned a bronze medal on the uneven bars. Now both Lee and Biles have one event left and will both participate in the balance beam final on Tuesday, Aug. 3, according to USA Gymnastics.