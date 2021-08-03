Special Weather Statement issued for Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Webb A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN WEBB COUNTY At 132 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bruni to 9 miles southeast of El Cenizo. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Oilton, Mirando City, Aguilares and Bruni. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.