The Latest: Psaki criticizes policy in states blocking masks

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — White House press secretary Jen Psaki criticized policies in states such as Texas and Florida that have moved to block employers and proprietors from implementing mask or vaccine requirements to curb the coronavirus. Those two states are among several facing surging cases from the delta variant. “I think...

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Southerners May Shoot Vaccination Volunteers

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Alabama Federation of Republican Women on Tuesday that southerners might shoot door-to-door vaccination volunteers associated with the Biden Administration. Noting that Alabama has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation, Greene said, "(Democratic President) Joe Biden wants to come talk...
Florida governor feuds with White House as cases rise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It didn’t take much for the White House to set Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off. As coronavirus cases rise across the Sun Belt, President Joe Biden asked GOP governors to “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the virus. DeSantis fired back that he did...
Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal employees who need to certify their vaccination status under a new policy instituted by President Joe Biden intended to encourage COVID-19 shots will face disciplinary action and potentially criminal prosecution if they lie on the form. The Biden administration on Friday unveiled the attestation form that...
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: States, businesses reconsider mask wearing in US

BOSTON — Governments and businesses are attempting to follow new federal guidance calling for the return of mask wearing in coronavirus hot spots amid a surge of cases and hospitalizations. Nevada moved swiftly to re-impose an indoor mask mandate following Tuesday’s announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention....
Fox News

Fight Over Masks, Problems At The Border Plague The Biden White House

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is proving to be a difficult roadblock to returning to normalcy, as it spreads through unvaccinated communities and even some vaccinated as well. President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci called this latest outbreak as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” however he shared his fear the virus could continue to mutate. Fox News Chief Washington Correspondent Mike Emanuel joins to discuss the latest COVID-19 news , including how U.S. officials are attempting to combat vaccine hesitancy and how private industry is helping via vaccine mandates. Emanuel discusses how the Biden administration is struggling to manage the U.S.-Mexico border and explains the intense scrutiny New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo now finds himself under after an investigation detailed several allegations of sexual harassment.

