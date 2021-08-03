Opinion: Countering the forces that divide us

Clark County Today Administrator Heidi Wetzler offers a radical solution for a broken America. In early 2020, I was part of my 30-year high school reunion planning committee. We were in the middle of planning our festivities when COVID-19 hit and eventually the restrictions caused us to postpone the event. There has been some talk as of late as to when we should reschedule, but not surprisingly, the response has been a little lackluster. I fear that the political climate and intense ideological divisions that have happened over the past year and half, will have a lasting effect on my classmates’ interest in gathering as a group.