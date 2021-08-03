Montgomery Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal Crash

On July 29, 2021, Joshua Alan Mann, 41 years of age, from Montgomery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Intoxication Manslaughter and 10 years in Intoxication Assault for a crash on February 10, 2019, in Montgomery, TX. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is 2 to 20 years in prison and 2 to 10 years in prison for Intoxication Assault. The 435th District Court imposed the sentences according to the plea agreement. As the agreement included an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon, Mann will have to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.