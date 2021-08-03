Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Montgomery Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Fatal Crash

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 29, 2021, Joshua Alan Mann, 41 years of age, from Montgomery, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for Intoxication Manslaughter and 10 years in Intoxication Assault for a crash on February 10, 2019, in Montgomery, TX. The range of punishment for Intoxication Manslaughter is 2 to 20 years in prison and 2 to 10 years in prison for Intoxication Assault. The 435th District Court imposed the sentences according to the plea agreement. As the agreement included an affirmative finding of a deadly weapon, Mann will have to serve half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Intoxication Assault#The 435th District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Florissant, MOKMOV

Florissant woman sentenced to 14 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Florissant woman has been sentenced to prison years after being charged with murder after an alleged domestic dispute turned deadly. On Oct. 22, 2018, police responded to the 1900 block of Aqueduct Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a domestic assault. Mykia Caldwell said she had stabbed her boyfriend, 25-year-old Demartez Evers, court documents state.
Hunt County, TXeasttexasradio.com

Hunt County Man Charged In Double Fatality Crash

Ate Troopers have arrested an 18-year-old Hunt County man for allegedly causing a crash that claimed two lives. Hunter Keith Dawson of Wolfe City was charged with 2 counts of Intoxication Manslaughter and 1 count of illegally carrying a weapon. Troopers say Dawson was asleep in his pickup on Hwy 50 when an 18 wheeler swerved to avoid him, and overturned several times. The driver and passenger in the big rig were killed.
myrgv.com

State recommends 15 years for man accused in fatal Weslaco crash

The state of Texas has recommended that a 28-year-old Weslaco man spend 15 years in prison should he be convicted on allegations he was intoxicated and caused a crash that killed his 24-year-old passenger last year, court records show. Gerardo Tamez III pleaded not guilty to a May 18 indictment...
Minot, NDNew Haven Register

6 years in prison for fatal drunken motorcycle crash

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot man has been sentenced to six years in prison and three years of probation for crashing his motorcycle while drunk, killing a passenger. Prosecutors say Harry Hughes' blood alcohol content was 0.13% when he crashed the bike into a lighted railroad crossing arm that was in the downward position last April, killing 42-year-old Daylene Gladue.
Franklin County, KYfoxlexington.com

Man sentenced for deadly 2019 Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a deadly Franklin County crash. Jerry Elder faced charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. Police say Elder was watching a video on his cell-phone, when his tractor-trailer...
Portsmouth, VAWAVY News 10

Man sentenced to 17 years after pleading guilty in fatal 2019 shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed a 40-year-old man in Portsmouth. Terrance Washington, then 38, was taken into custody in February of 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the killing of 40-year-old Reggie G. Dixon.
Maryland StateMirror

Maryland man charged in fatal crash

A Baltimore, Maryland, man faces vehicular homicide charges after a fatal crash Saturday on Woodbury Pike, Bedford County, court documents stated. Anthony Marice Satterfield, 22, is accused of driving under the influence of marijuana at a high rate of speed before colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to court documents.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Beloit man enters plea in 2016 fatal shooting, sentencing set

JANESVILLE — Nearly five years have passed since the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Beloit man at a local bar. On Tuesday, the Beloit man accused in his death entered a plea in the case in Rock County Circuit Court. Michael E. Joseph, 33, entered a no contest plea to...
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

Kansas City man sentenced to 22 years in prison in fatal shooting of transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a transgender woman in the northeast area. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said that Marcus S. Lewis, 43, was sentenced Thursday to prison for voluntary manslaughter. In addition, the judge also sentenced Lewis on convictions of armed criminal action, second-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently to the voluntary manslaughter for a total of 22 years.
Pender County, NCSFGate

North Carolina man sentenced to prison for fatal wreck

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was given a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in connection with a 2018 crash that killed two passengers in his car, according to a district attorney's office. The Pender County District Attorney’s office said David Emmanuel Claytor Jr. of Hampstead pleaded...
Blackfoot, IDPost Register

Blackfoot man sentenced to probation for felony domestic violence

A Blackfoot man who beat a woman and tried to force her into a car was sentenced to four years of probation on Aug. 9. District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. ordered Alberto Tafoya, 24 to serve probation with an underlying sentence of two to six years in prison. He also must attend a problem-solving court program for domestic violence and drug use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy