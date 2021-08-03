Guide To Dissociative Identity Disorder
People with Dissociative Identity Disorder often find things in their houses not knowing where they came from. New clothes, jewelry, etc, suddenly appears (and sometimes, their own possessions mysteriously disappear). People they don’t know will come up to them on the street, greet them warmly (or, sometimes angrily), calling them by different names. They may have parking tickets in their glove boxes from places they’ve never been. Just as things can suddenly appear, other valuable possessions may suddenly disappear.www.destructoid.com
Comments / 0