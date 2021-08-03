Cancel
Guide To Dissociative Identity Disorder

People with Dissociative Identity Disorder often find things in their houses not knowing where they came from. New clothes, jewelry, etc, suddenly appears (and sometimes, their own possessions mysteriously disappear). People they don’t know will come up to them on the street, greet them warmly (or, sometimes angrily), calling them by different names. They may have parking tickets in their glove boxes from places they’ve never been. Just as things can suddenly appear, other valuable possessions may suddenly disappear.

The One Phrase You Should Avoid Saying To Someone Living With Depression

Observing your loved one or friend deal with depression can make one feel helpless. A recent 2020 study conducted by Catherine K. Ettman, et. al. for the JAMA Network found that depression has more than tripled in U.S. adults since COVID-19 began, with an estimated one out of four experiencing symptoms. As devastating as that may be, there are steps one can take to aid a loved one or friend living with depression.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Disorders of the Mind Affecting the Body - Somatoform Disorders, Factitious Disorders and Malingering

Somatoform Disorders, Factitious Disorders and Malingering are among the most difficult disorders for clinical psychologists to diagnose and differentiate. Somatoform Disorders are “problems that appear to be physical, or medical, but are actually due to psychosocial factors” and as such represent “psychological disorders masquerading as physical problems” (Comer, 2004, p. 200). This class of disorders does not represent a conscious or purposeful attempt by the patient to intentionally deceive medical and/or mental health practitioners, but instead, manifests as persistent or recurrent symptoms or impairments which the patients themselves believe to be physical in nature and consider beyond their control. The symptoms are generally accompanied by continual worry about the undiagnosed condition and exaggerated concern about minor physical defects or abnormalities (APA, 2013).
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and Symptoms of PTSD in Women

Women are nearly twice as likely as men to develop PTSD in their lifetimes. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can happen to anyone who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event. Although PTSD is often associated with military service members, it can affect anyone who experienced a traumatic event, such as:
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What's the Link Between Trauma and Dissociation?

Dissociation is one of the ways your brain protects you. It doesn’t want you to relive a traumatic experience, so it takes steps to conceal what happened. Most people in life experience loss and heartbreak. However, not everyone understands what it means to experience trauma. When you’ve lived through a...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is Debilitating Depression?

Depression can zap your motivation and joy, make you feel worthless and exhausted, and even bring on a stream of negative or suicidal thoughts. Here are some reasons why it might happen. If you have depression or have watched someone go through it, you may know how debilitating it can...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Blue Light, Depression, and Bipolar Disorder

Blue light is associated with a host of physical health maladies, including obesity, diabetes, and cancer. But what does it do to patients with depression or bipolar disorder?. Blue light is getting blamed for everything from eye strain to cancer lately, but what does it do to our patients with depression and bipolar disorder. A lot, as you will see in this podcast, but it depends on what time of day it is shining.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Is ‘Quiet’ Borderline Personality Disorder?

Quiet BPD is an unofficial term for when you engage with symptoms inwardly, instead of outwardly. Having quiet borderline personality disorder (BPD) — aka “high-functioning” BPD — means that you often direct thoughts and feelings inward rather than outward. As a result, you may experience the intense, turbulent thoughts, emotions,...
Mental HealthADDitude

What Is Complex ADHD? Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

The term “complex ADHD” reflects an evolution in our understanding of the condition, its scope, and its common co-occurrence with one or more psychiatric, learning, or other neurodevelopmental disorders. Research confirms that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD) commonly co-occurs with other conditions. In fact, we might say this...
Mental Healthhealthywomen.org

What Exactly Is Schizophrenia?

There used to be a greeting card in the mid-1990s that said, "Roses are red, violets are blue, I'm schizophrenic, and so am I." This unfortunate sentiment reflected society's insensitivity toward the condition and commonly held belief that schizophrenia and multiple personality disorder (technically called dissociative identity disorder) are the same thing. The media also often portrays people who have schizophrenia as scary and violent. But these are all just widely held misconceptions.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Disability Model of Addiction

Addiction is best understood as a disability, like blindness or deafness. The priority of addiction policy should be making reasonable accommodations for addicted people. The disability model rejects the idea that addiction is simply a medical problem to be addressed primarily within the medical system. What is addiction? It is...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

All About Bipolar Disorder in Women

Women can experience bipolar disorder differently than men do. Reproductive cycles and stigma can worsen existing symptoms. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by intense and sudden shifts in mood, energy, and activity levels. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, 4.4% of U.S. adults will have...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

11 Signs of Avoidance Behavior Never to Ignore

Do you find yourself declining a night out with friends as you would rather stay home and watch TV? It’s okay to do this occasionally, but if you make a habit of it, you may be using avoidance behavior. It could be that crowds make you uncomfortable, so you end up play with the host’s animals rather than interacting with people.
Mental Healthverywellhealth.com

How Rumination Disorder Is Diagnosed

Rumination disorder, or rumination syndrome, occurs when a person regurgitates food (which they either spit out or rechew and swallow). The regurgitation is believed to be an unintentional but learned behavior. When a person with the condition regurgitates food, they usually do not feel upset by it. In some cases, it can even be self-soothing.
Mental HealthADDitude

“The Day ADHD Saved My Life”

For years I was told I was not living up to my intellectual potential — I was disorganized, unruly, impulsive, and lacking discipline. Then at 12 I was diagnosed with ADHD. The American Psychiatric Association calls the two distinct presentations “inattentive” and “hyperactive-impulsive.” I was classified as having both. But...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Major Personality Trait Linked To Depression Risk

The conclusion comes from 21,000 Swedish twins who completed personality tests. Negative emotionality is the strongest risk factor for depression among personality traits, research finds. Negative emotionality is essentially being highly neurotic and involves finding it hard to deal with stress and experiencing a lot of negative emotions and mood...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is It Depression—or Bipolar Disorder?

Many people with depression turn out to have a subtle—or not so subtle—form of bipolar disorder. These patients often do poorly on antidepressant medications, which may make their symptoms worse. Correct diagnosis can be difficult, but is crucial to getting to good symptom control. Can people with depression develop bipolar...
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Challenges in the Treatment of Personality Disorders

Because personality disorders consist of deeply ingrained attitudes and behavior patterns that consolidate during development and endure through adulthood, they are neither easily nor quickly eradicated. Generally, personality disorder patients require a longer course of treatment than other psychiatric patients. Their dysfunctional beliefs about themselves and others interfere with the establishment of a strong therapeutic alliance and with their willingness to make changes. In contrast to other patients, their beliefs are extraordinarily rigid and global (Beck, 1996).

