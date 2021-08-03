Guide To Dissociative Identity Disorder

Somatoform Disorders, Factitious Disorders and Malingering are among the most difficult disorders for clinical psychologists to diagnose and differentiate. Somatoform Disorders are “problems that appear to be physical, or medical, but are actually due to psychosocial factors” and as such represent “psychological disorders masquerading as physical problems” (Comer, 2004, p. 200). This class of disorders does not represent a conscious or purposeful attempt by the patient to intentionally deceive medical and/or mental health practitioners, but instead, manifests as persistent or recurrent symptoms or impairments which the patients themselves believe to be physical in nature and consider beyond their control. The symptoms are generally accompanied by continual worry about the undiagnosed condition and exaggerated concern about minor physical defects or abnormalities (APA, 2013).