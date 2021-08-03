UPDATE 1-Generali on track to meet FY goals after solid first half

(Adds details)

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali said on Tuesday it was on track to meet full-year targets after first-half results came in slightly ahead of expectations thanks to the positive contribution of all business sectors.

First-half operating profit stood at 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), up 10.4% from a year earlier, compared with an average analyst consensus gathered by the insurer of 2.95 billion euros.

The solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength for insurers, rose markedly to 231% from 224%, though it fell short of a 235% average analyst forecast.

Generali said in a statement it would successfully complete the current strategic plan at the end of 2021 and CEO Philippe Donnet would unveil the new plan on Dec. 15.

Generali is due to appoint a new board next spring and speculation has mounted over Donnet’s future due to tensions among the insurer’s top shareholders.

Milanese merchant bank Mediobanca is the biggest investor in Generali, followed by Italian businessmen Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Over the past two years Del Vecchio has emerged as the main Mediobanca investor with a 19% stake. Caltagirone also recently acquired a potential 5% Mediobanca stake, in a move widely seen as aimed at gaining more influence over Generali.

The insurer said its board would start preparatory work to compile a slate of candidates for its renewal and would discuss the matter on Sept. 27. ($1 = 0.8420 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)