Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-Generali on track to meet FY goals after solid first half

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds details)

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali said on Tuesday it was on track to meet full-year targets after first-half results came in slightly ahead of expectations thanks to the positive contribution of all business sectors.

First-half operating profit stood at 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion), up 10.4% from a year earlier, compared with an average analyst consensus gathered by the insurer of 2.95 billion euros.

The solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength for insurers, rose markedly to 231% from 224%, though it fell short of a 235% average analyst forecast.

Generali said in a statement it would successfully complete the current strategic plan at the end of 2021 and CEO Philippe Donnet would unveil the new plan on Dec. 15.

Generali is due to appoint a new board next spring and speculation has mounted over Donnet’s future due to tensions among the insurer’s top shareholders.

Milanese merchant bank Mediobanca is the biggest investor in Generali, followed by Italian businessmen Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio.

Over the past two years Del Vecchio has emerged as the main Mediobanca investor with a 19% stake. Caltagirone also recently acquired a potential 5% Mediobanca stake, in a move widely seen as aimed at gaining more influence over Generali.

The insurer said its board would start preparatory work to compile a slate of candidates for its renewal and would discuss the matter on Sept. 27. ($1 = 0.8420 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Valentina Za)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Fy#Milan#Milanese#Mediobanca#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsq957.com

Shares in M&A candidates BPER, Banco BPM soar after strong Q2 profits

MILAN (Reuters) – Shares in Italian mid-sized banks BPER and Banco BPM, widely tipped to take part in the sector’s ongoing consolidation, soared on Friday after a strong reporting season for the country’s lenders. All major Italian banks beat market expectations for second quarter profits this week, helped like other...
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Hikma lifts FY generics guidance as first-half profits, revenue jump

Hikma Pharmaceuticals upgraded full-year guidance for its generics arm and reported a rise in first-half profit and revenue as it hailed a strong performance in both the generics and branded segments, and resilience in the injectables business. 4,104.66. 16:21 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.94. 16:30 06/08/21. n/a. n/a. 2,455.00p. 16:20 06/08/21.
Businesskfgo.com

Monte dei Paschi cuts legal claims to 4.9 billion euros – slide

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) has further reduced its legal claims to 4.9 billion euros ($5.8 billion), a slide on the Tuscan bank’s website showed, marking another step in Rome’s efforts to reprivatise the ailing lender. MPS initially faced some 10 billion euros in...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Italy's BPER open to considering merger options

MILAN (Reuters) - BPER Banca is willing to consider potential merger options though the priority remains to integrate recently acquired branches, its chief executive said on Wednesday, after the Italian bank posted a higher second quarter net profit. The purchase of 620 branches Intesa Sanpaolo was forced to offload last...
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

Intesa Plans $4 Billion Shareholder Payout as It Lifts Profit Goal

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's top bank Intesa Sanpaolo raised its full-year profit estimate after stronger-than-forecast second-quarter earnings, and said it planned to return 3.3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) to shareholders later this year. Intesa, which last year secured a fifth of Italy's banking market by taking over rival UBI, has along...
Financial Reportskdal610.com

Glencore to return $2.8 billion to shareholders after record first half

LONDON (Reuters) – Glencore will return $2.8 billion to shareholders after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday. The London-listed company’s first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose...
Financial Reportswkzo.com

Thomson Reuters second-quarter operating profit falls 14%, rev rises

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Thomson Reuters Corp reported lower second-quarter operating profit on Thursday but higher sales across its main divisions, and said customers’ prospects were improving with the economy. The parent company of Reuters News said revenues rose 9% to $1.53 billion, compared to expectations of $1.5 billion. Adjusted...
Public HealthCNBC

Credit Agricole's second-quarter profit doubles as state cushions Covid-19 pains

Credit Agricole, France's second-largest listed bank, said its net income rose to 1.97 billion euros ($2.33 billion) in the quarter from 954 million euros a year ago. Like rivals, including Spain's BBVA and BNP Paribas which slashed provisions, the lender said its cost of risk — that reflects provisions against loan loss — was down 66.8%, while revenue rose by 18.8%.
StocksSeekingalpha.com

Nikola stock gains after company outlines second-half goals

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) says it paved the way to solidify its position in...
Financial ReportsWDEZ 101.9 FM

Stellantis ups FY profit margin target after solid H1 results

MILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Tuesday it was raising its full-year target on its adjusted operating profit margin to around 10% after strong financial results in the first half, which included record margins in North America. The new target compares with a previous forecast of between 5.5%-7.5%. The...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Insurer Direct Line's first-half profit rises

(Adds detail from statement) Aug 3 (Reuters) - Insurer Direct Line reported a rise in first-half earnings on Tuesday, as a strong performance by its home and commercial businesses offset some weakness in its larger motor insurance unit. The company — whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag, Shotgun, Privilege and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy