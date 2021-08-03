Motor insurer Direct Line's profit rises as claims remain lower than usual

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Direct Line reported a jump in first-half earnings on Tuesday, as Britain’s largest motor insurer faced lower claims than usual because the pandemic kept people off roads.

The company — whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag, Shotgun, Privilege and Darwin — reported an operating profit of 369.9 million pounds ($514.01 million) for the six months ended June 30, up from 264.9 million pounds a year earlier.