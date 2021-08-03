Microsoft's App Assure program expands to support Windows 365
Yesterday, Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows 365 and revealed price tiers starting from $20, going all the way up to $162 for varying configurations. With this new service, Windows is hosted on Microsoft Cloud and customers can securely stream the full Windows experience, including their apps, data, and settings, to personal and corporate devices. For organizations looking to transition infrastructure to Windows 365, Microsoft has announced an expansion of its App Assure program to support its latest offering.www.neowin.net
