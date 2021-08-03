Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

International pressure can help stop abuses in Nicaragua and allow a fair election

By Tamara Taraciuk Broner, Paula Ini
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis op-ed is part of an occasional series published by The Dallas Morning News Opinion section on human rights and human freedom. Find the full series here. The warning came by radio. On June 11, the host of a Nicaraguan radio show that receives substantial government funding said Elton Ortega, a lawyer who had been representing two of Nicaragua’s jailed presidential candidates, was on a list of people defending government critics. The host said the lawyers should be considered “foreign agents” for allegedly receiving foreign funding.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Rosario Murillo
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#Election#Human Rights Violations#Sandinista#Nicaraguans#The Blue And#White National Unity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsBBC

Nicaragua opposition party barred from elections

The main opposition party in Nicaragua has been disqualified ahead of the country's November elections. The electoral council said the president of the Citizens Alliance for Liberty Party (CXL) holds dual US and Nicaraguan citizenship in violation of the law. President Daniel Ortega has been accused of silencing the opposition.
PoliticsVoice of America

In Election Year, Nicaragua’s Media Are Being Scared into Silence

In an election year, the investigation of a potential presidential candidate is a big story. But journalists, including some covering the house arrest of Nicaraguan journalist Cristiana Chamorro, have found themselves being questioned by authorities. Since May 25, at least 21 journalists have been summoned by the Nicaraguan prosecution office and...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah finally meets some resistance

Lebanese Hezbollah miscalculated on Friday when it launched rocket attacks on the Israeli-held Golan Heights. Claiming to be the great, loyal servant of the Lebanese people, and the best means of resistance to Israeli aggression, Hezbollah's narrative is one that fuses nationalism to Ruhollah Khomeini's Islamism. But this narrative has two problems. First, Israel does not occupy Lebanon and has not done so since 2000. The rationale for the resistance is thus moot.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Psaki tries to spin Biden out of a constitutional crisis

At this point, it seems White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s only job is to clean up President Joe Biden’s verbal messes. Her preferred method is to pretend he did not say what he just said. How else are we to interpret her recent comments on Biden’s new eviction moratorium?
Public Safetyuavexpertnews.com

Drone Striking World Trade Center Is A Wake-Up Call

The New York Post reports that a small drone has slammed into a building in the World Trade Center complex. No terrorist threat is suspected, but the incident should be a wake-up call to the potential threat posed by such drones. The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday...
Protestscitizensjournal.us

Now Americans are signing petition to jail ‘anti-vaxxers’

Man-in-the-street interview activist Mark Dice has released a video showing many, many Americans willingly signing a petition to have those who have not taken the experimental COVID vaccines arrested and jailed. Several exclaimed “Yes” when Dice droned on about how “we don’t need those people walking among us,” and “we’ll...

Comments / 0

Community Policy