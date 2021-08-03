Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Letters to the Editor - Texas Rangers, property taxes, China, the delta variant, mask mandates

By Letters to the Editor
Dallas News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the Yankees are better off with Joey Gallo. So were our Rangers, but those in the front office couldn’t see it. Don’t know when they will learn! You must have at least one experienced player in the mix, but it seems that they are willing to trade them all. At this rate, Texas will never win a World Series. And I so used to love baseball.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
China, TX
City
Plano, TX
City
Bonham, TX
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
Southlake, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Willie Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas House#Property Taxes#Delta#Gallo New York Yankees#Roadhouse#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Country
China
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy