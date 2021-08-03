DNR registers hunters for fall park hunts

For anyone wanting to try hunting for the first time in the fall or winter the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released a reminder that individuals need to either take a hunter education class or participate in the Trail Hunting Program. The most popular time to take the classes is in January and February so people can apply for the draw. The next busiest months are July and August, just before fall general-season big hunts. To hunt in Utah, everyone born after December 31st, 1965, must complete either the class or the program. The hunter education classes have a traditional in person class as well as online course that has an in person field day. The Utah Trail Hunting Program allows a person who is at least 12 years old to accompany a licensed hunter that is 21 or older. To participate one must complete the brief online orientation, buy a hunting license and have the permit for the species that is being hunted. The following licenses and permits are available through this program: combination or hunting licenses (good for hunting all small game, including upland game and waterfowl), general-season deer and elk permits, and permits to hunt bear, cougar, sage-grouse, sandhill crane, sharp-tailed grouse, swan and turkey.