DNR registers hunters for fall park hunts
Indiana DNR’s Division of State Parks is seeking volunteer hunters to participate in deer management hunts at 17 locations this fall. Properties where hunting will be allowed with firearms only (i.e., any firearm legal to take deer on public land in Indiana) are Chain O’Lakes, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, and Cave River Valley Natural Area.www.therepublic.com
