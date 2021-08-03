Dickerson hits slam; Posey delivers in 10th

Odor went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Red Sox. Odor delivered a game-tying double in the eighth inning, driving in two to knot the game at 3-3. He's swung the bat very well across his last 10 starts, collecting at least one hit on nine occasions and multiple hits twice. In that same span, he's delivered three doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored. Overall, Odor is hitting .226/.294/.446 with 27 runs scored and 28 RBI across 215 plate appearances.