MLB

Dickerson hits slam; Posey delivers in 10th

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX -- Two years ago, Giants outfielder Alex Dickerson arrived on the scene and became one of the first underrated pickups of the Farhan Zaidi regime. Acquired from the Padres in exchange for Minor League pitcher Franklin Van Gurp, Dickerson earned his first callup with the Giants on June 21, 2019, and promptly delivered one of the best debuts in franchise history. Dickerson crushed a grand slam and went 3-for-5 with a career-high six RBIs to propel San Francisco to a blowout win at Chase Field.

Community Policy