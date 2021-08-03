Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

JGBs follow global yields lower as COVID-19 worries flare

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell on Tuesday, tracking a decline in global yields as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus threatened the economic recovery.

At the close of trading, the yield on the 20-year JGB was 1 basis point lower at 0.380%, while 30-year yields fell 0.5 basis point to 0.630%.

Ten-year JGBs had not traded, with the yield last at 0.015%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.13 point to 152.44, with a trading volume of 22,004 lots.

An auction of 10-year debt was on the weak side, but didn’t impact the broader market, a market player at a domestic securities firm said.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields stood at 1.1821% in Tokyo trading, little changed from Monday, when they lost nearly 5 basis points amid concerns that the pace of the U.S. recovery is slowing.

Japan is also grappling with its own fifth wave, with new COVID-19 cases surging to a record 12,340 on the last day of July, and staying elevated in August, with more than 8,000 infections on Monday.

“The global trend from declining long-term yields is still in place, but even so, I can’t see any reason to buy 10-year JGBs with a negative yield,” said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities.

The two-year JGB was flat at minus 0.130%, while yields on five-year notes fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.130%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Flare#Economic Recovery#Government Bond#Japanese#Jgb#Treasury#Okasan Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar swings with currency markets nervous ahead of upcoming jobs data

* Dollar dips, then recovers, after weak private employment report * Yen shows appeal as safer haven * Kiwi continues to climb (Updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered from a fall on Wednesday brought on by the release of an unexpectedly weak private employment report knocked down U.S. Treasury yields and may or may not have foreshadowed softness in jobs data due on Friday from the American government. After a steady day, the dollar index against major currencies fell as much as 0.2% on the report before turning back up. It was up less than 0.1% on the day at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT). The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was a big beneficiary with the dollar falling as low as 108.77. The euro and British pound also gained against the greenback. The euro was last trading at $1.1859, off less than 0.1% for the day. Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3930. The swings show how uneasy the currency markets are ahead of the next big catalyst that might show whether economies will grow so quickly that they fuel inflation or slow due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The initial downdraft came when the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased about half as much as economists had expected, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw materials. "It was a fairly big disappointment," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities. The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the government report, Issa said, but added, "the miss is substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more nervous going into Friday's report." Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will be critical to the board's decisions about when and how to cut back on support for the economy. The ADP report does not capture changes in government employment. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury initially fell sharply and the 5-year yield slipped to its lowest since February. Those moves came after the ADP report and news that the government is considering reductions in debt issuance. Questions about the supply of Treasuries have been affecting yields and having spillover influence on the dollar. The dollar has lost value as declining yields have made strategists question whether the U.S. economy will grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Before the ADP report, the euro had been flat against the dollar, giving up initial gains on data that showed euro zone business activity surged in July, expanding at its fastest pace in 15 years. The New Zealand dollar made strong gains for the second consecutive day, after a drop in unemployment in the country raised expectations that rate hikes could begin within weeks. The kiwi was last up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, at $0.7061. The country's central bank had said on Tuesday it would soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards, as it tries to control an inflated housing market. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1408 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0890 92.0360 +0.07% 2.343% +92.1960 +91.8140 Euro/Dollar $1.1859 $1.1865 -0.05% -2.94% +$1.1899 +$1.1842 Dollar/Yen 109.2500 109.0300 +0.21% +5.74% +109.2550 +108.7250 Euro/Yen 129.55 129.35 +0.15% +2.07% +129.6100 +129.1500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9050 0.9041 +0.11% +2.31% +0.9061 +0.9019 Sterling/Dollar $1.3930 $1.3914 +0.13% +1.98% +$1.3957 +$1.3899 Dollar/Canadian 1.2541 1.2535 +0.04% -1.53% +1.2552 +1.2516 Aussie/Dollar $0.7400 $0.7393 +0.11% -3.79% +$0.7426 +$0.7388 Euro/Swiss 1.0731 1.0726 +0.05% -0.70% +1.0737 +1.0724 Euro/Sterling 0.8511 0.8529 -0.21% -4.77% +0.8532 +0.8506 NZ $0.7061 $0.7019 +0.61% -1.66% +$0.7088 +$0.7018 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8020 8.8215 -0.46% +2.25% +8.8245 +8.7780 Euro/Norway 10.4394 10.4650 -0.24% -0.26% +10.4750 +10.4180 Dollar/Sweden 8.5925 8.5979 -0.13% +4.84% +8.6123 +8.5666 Euro/Sweden 10.1914 10.2049 -0.13% +1.14% +10.2130 +10.1909 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; editing by Kim Coghill and Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China imported 854,000 tonnes of meat in July, down 14.43% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports. Meat imports in the period from January to July totalled 5.93 million tonnes,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half even as easing global lockdowns boost commerce. The world's biggest exporter has staged an impressive...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Baht lags peers on COVID-19 worries, India c.bank holds rates

* India's RBI raises inflation forecast * Thailand posts record daily virus cases and deaths * Rupiah on track for weekly gain By Soumyajit Saha Aug 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's baht languished at three-year lows on Friday as an unrelenting coronavirus wave dented recovery hopes, while India's equities and currency were muted after interest rates were held steady at record lows as expected. The baht was down 0.5%, still the worst performer among Southeast Asian currencies, and has weakened more than 10% so far this year. Thailand reported 21,379 COVID-19 cases and 191 deaths on Friday, both new records, in a week that also saw monthly consumer confidence dropping to a record low and the Bank of Thailand slashing its full-year growth outlook. "We believe that if further downside risks to growth materialise, such as a continued spread of the Delta variant and the extension of the current restrictions into late September/October, Thailand may witness a second consecutive annual growth contraction in 2021," HSBC said in a note to clients. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India kept benchmark rates unchanged as expected but raised its inflation forecast, promising to help normalise liquidity conditions. "It is amply evident that RBI is comfortable with the headline inflation hovering around 6.0%," said Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer at Acuité Ratings & Research. India's NSE Nifty 50 index was slightly lower, while the Indian rupee was largely flat. Indonesia's rupiah weakened slightly, but was on track for its best week since the one ended June 11 as the country exited recession and saw signs of the current coronavirus wave having peaked. Indonesia's benchmark yields had fallen around 30 basis points from July 5 in the run up to the bumper economic growth numbers out on Thursday, before rising slightly on Friday. Jakarta stocks were slightly lower, while Malaysia and Thailand shares also fell. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields up 4 basis points at 1.51% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 2.1 basis points at 6.29% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0702 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX YTD INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.01 -5.93 0.33 1.37 China -0.05 +0.99 -0.32 -0.50 India -0.01 -1.49 -0.11 16.41 Indonesia -0.17 -2.26 -0.13 3.65 Malaysia +0.02 -4.60 -0.31 -8.36 Philippines +0.10 -4.55 -0.11 -8.40 S.Korea +0.14 -4.89 -0.18 13.81 Singapore +0.06 -2.17 -0.05 11.59 Taiwan -0.05 +2.47 -0.44 18.96 Thailand -0.51 -10.25 -0.45 4.58 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

COVID-19 worries suppress mortgage rates, as cases continue to rise

Mortgage rates fell to their lowest levels in months, as the latest spikes in COVID-19 cases gave wary investors few reasons to make moves that might lead rates to increase. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage dropped to 2.77% — the lowest since mid February — for the weekly period ending August 4, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. The rate averaged 2.8% one week earlier and stood at 2.88% during the same week a year ago.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields move higher ahead of jobs report

(Adds latest market activity) By Ross Kerber Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday as risk sentiment improved after a healthy jobless claims report, a day ahead of more detailed employment data. The benchmark 10-year yield was up 3.8 basis points at 1.2219%. Labor Department figures showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell last week, while layoffs dropped to their lowest level in 21 years in July as companies held on to their workers amid a labor shortage. The department's closely watched July employment report is due for release on Friday. Stock indexes rose after the report and bond yields seemed to move in tandem, said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy for Societe Generale. She cited "an improvement in risk sentiment overall." The pace of job creation will be a key indicator for U.S. Federal Reserve officials deciding how quickly to taper bond-buying programs that have propped up markets throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Central bank officials will want to see employers adding between 500,000 and 1 million jobs a month in order to be able to announce the start of a taper late this year, Rajappa said. The trading moved higher a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 102 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Wednesday's close The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was -1.102% after setting a record low of -1.216% on Wednesday. The 10-year TIPS break-even inflation rate was at 2.327%, lower than on Tuesday. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2 basis points at 0.202%. August 5 Thursday 4:08PM New York / 2008 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-217/256 0.202 0.020 Three-year note 99-254/256 0.3777 0.038 Five-year note 99-134/256 0.7225 0.049 Seven-year note 99-232/256 1.0139 0.048 10-year note 103-180/256 1.2219 0.038 20-year bond 108-12/256 1.766 0.022 30-year bond 111-168/256 1.8631 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -26.00 0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Matthew Lewis)
StocksCNBC

Asia-Pacific markets mixed as investors await U.S. jobs report; South Korea's Kakao Bank jumps in debut

Shares of South Korea's Kakao Bank surged in their Friday debut, rising nearly 80% from the issue price. The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee on Friday kept interest rates unchanged, a decision that was largely in line with expectations of economists in a Reuters poll. The repo rate, the key lending rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks, was left unchanged at 4%.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 3-German bond yields rise after U.S. jobs surprise

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s bond yields rose on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data for July, but the rise lagged U.S. Treasuries, pushing the yield gap between the countries’ 10-year bonds to their widest since June. The data, which showed non-farm payrolls increased by 943,000, more than the 870,000...
Public HealthFrankfort Times

The Latest: China seeks to control COVID-19 flare-up

BEIJING — China recorded another 80 locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as the country seeks to control the biggest flare-up since the original 2019 outbreak with a combination of lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions. Of the new cases, 58 were found in the eastern city of Yangzhou...
Economywibqam.com

S&P Global downgrades China Evergrande, subsidiaries

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – S&P Global has downgraded the ratings of heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, citing an escalating risk of non-payment of debt. S&P downgraded Evergrande and subsidiaries Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd and Tianji Holding Ltd to “CCC” from “B-” and lowered the long-term...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set For Cautious Open Ahead Of RBI Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are set to open on a cautious note Friday as investors await the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy meeting for directional cues. The central bank is seen holding rates at record lows but the inflation forecast may be revised upwards.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks slip but set for strong weekly gain

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 6 (Reuters) - European stocks fell marginally on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were on course to end the week higher as investors grew confident in the region’s economic recovery and earnings growth.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares unchanged ahead of central bank rate decision

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares were almost flat on Friday, ahead of a central bank decision that could leave interest rates at record lows to support the economy’s recovery from a devastating second COVID-19 wave. At 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.05% at 16,285...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares slip after central bank decision; Reliance drops

BENGALURU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares dipped on Friday after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, while Reliance Industries fell after India’s top court ruled that an arbitration order stopping Future Retail’s sale of assets to the conglomerate was valid. At 0535 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Equity indices flat, IndusInd Bank gains 2.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Friday as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept key interest rates unchanged as expected widely. At 10:20 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 87 points or 0.16 per cent at 54,580 while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy