Goodbye July

We knew July was going to be hot and dry, and sure enough, it was. In a month when Teton Valley high temperatures average between 79 and 85 degrees F, we reached or exceeded 85 degrees 21 out of 31 days this July. Last year we did that just three times, according to data from the airport in Driggs. This July, we warmed up to 90 degrees or more four times, whereas last year, just once. The hottest day of the year, on average, is July 26th, when the mercury typically reaches 85. This year it reached 91 that day, which was still a degree “cooler” than the week before when we got to 92. As for nighttime lows, typically in the upper 40s, our average low at the airport this year was 53. So yeah, it was an unusually hot one.