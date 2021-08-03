Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Goodbye July

By Bruce Mason
Teton Valley News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew July was going to be hot and dry, and sure enough, it was. In a month when Teton Valley high temperatures average between 79 and 85 degrees F, we reached or exceeded 85 degrees 21 out of 31 days this July. Last year we did that just three times, according to data from the airport in Driggs. This July, we warmed up to 90 degrees or more four times, whereas last year, just once. The hottest day of the year, on average, is July 26th, when the mercury typically reaches 85. This year it reached 91 that day, which was still a degree “cooler” than the week before when we got to 92. As for nighttime lows, typically in the upper 40s, our average low at the airport this year was 53. So yeah, it was an unusually hot one.

www.tetonvalleynews.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Reservoir
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy