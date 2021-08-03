ASRock Radeon RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming and Challenger graphics cards unveiled

ASUS launched the Chromebook CX9 a few weeks back, which they originally introduced at CES 2021. This is one of the most premium Chromebooks on the market today. If you want premium build quality, high-end specs, and security features, then this is the laptop for you. While all the models of the CX9 share the same amazing build quality, there are several configurations available. You can choose from different Intel Tiger Lake processors, upgraded RAM and storage options, and various display resolutions. In this guide we’ll take a look at all the configurations available for the ASUS Chromebook CX9, highlighting the key differences.