Barnstable, MA

5th annual Barnstable Unity Day Celebration is Friday

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYANNIS – People of Action, the Barnstable Police Department and the Town of Barnstable are proud to announce the 5th Annual Barnstable Unity Day Celebration on the Hyannis Village Green on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 PM. The event is intended to welcome and engage the community and local police together in a fun, […] The post 5th annual Barnstable Unity Day Celebration is Friday appeared first on CapeCod.com.

capecoddaily.com

